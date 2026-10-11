FREELANDER Outlines Global Validation Programme For FREELANDER 8 Ahead Of First International Test Drive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Oct. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER has outlined the global validation programme for FREELANDER 8 ahead of the first test drive of its international variant at the 2026 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu later this month. The programme involved more than 1,000 test vehicles across more than 50 road types worldwide. Key engineering results were presented at Chery Group's FREELANDER Global Brand Launch, held at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi on 29 September 2026.









Two FREELANDER 8 vehicles on a gravel track in rocky mountain terrain

A Global Validation Programme

More than 200 vehicles were dedicated to all-terrain durability testing, covering a combined 2.15 million kilometres. The wider programme covered deserts, gravel roads, rocky terrain, steep inclines, water crossings and paved roads. It also included 12 hours of extreme rain testing.

Developed for global markets from the outset, FREELANDER 8 has three international variants: left-hand drive, right-hand drive and EU specification. All three share a global platform and a common quality standard, with regional specifications adapted to local regulations, cultural expectations and customer preferences.

Development for Middle East Conditions

High temperatures, dust and demanding road conditions in the Middle East helped shape FREELANDER 8's development and validation. The i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System) offers nine modes: seven terrain programmes, including Sand Mode, plus Smart Mode and Expert Mode.

The air-conditioning system uses a 45 cc compressor for rapid cooling. In an internal test with the vehicle stationary after two hours in the sun, the air temperature measured at the driver's head position fell by approximately 33°C within ten minutes. The air-conditioning system, Sand Mode and cabin features tailored to local needs reflect the integration of regional requirements from the earliest stages of development.









FREELANDER 8 driving across desert

All-Terrain Capability and Chassis Technology

Under the relevant test conditions, FREELANDER 8 can pass an 800 mm cross-axle test, climb gradients of up to 70% (approximately 35 degrees) and wade through water up to 900 mm deep. These capabilities are supported by i-ATS and the All-Terrain Dual Lock System, which combines a Virtual Central Differential Lock and an Electronic Limited-Slip Differential (e-LSD).

The chassis combines dual-chamber air suspension with Continuously Controlled Damping (CCD). Maximum ground clearance is 266 mm. The suspension has completed 15,000 durability compression tests. The braking system features six-piston fixed front calipers and 404 mm ventilated brake discs. These capabilities are subject to the vehicle's operating limits and appropriate driving conditions.









A FREELANDER 8 prototype during winter testing in polar conditions

“Before you face extreme heat, heavy rain or rough ground, we put the car through it first. So wherever you go, you can drive with confidence,” said Peter Matkin, Chief Engineer at Chery International R&D Centre. At the Summit, participants will have the opportunity to experience the international variant of FREELANDER 8 behind the wheel.

FREELANDER guests at the Summit will also be welcomed by Mornine, an embodied AI humanoid robot from Chery International's AiMOGA brand. To date, more than 3,000 AiMOGA robots have been delivered across more than 60 countries and regions.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub to lead its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand's global foundation includes more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing and global operations.

Media contact

Daniel Bao

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