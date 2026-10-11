When Amitabh Bachchan Recorded A Special Video For Rajkummar Rao's Late Mother

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Did you know that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan once recorded a special video for Rajkummar Rao's late mother? However, what happened to that video later on remains a mystery to all.

Rajkummar and his 'Hum Do Humare Do' co-star, Kriti Sanon, had appeared as guests at 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. During the episode, Rajkummar recalled a heartfelt gesture by Big B for his late mother, who passed away in 2016. He revealed that his mother was a very big fan of Big B and often expressed her wish to meet him.

Sharing the emotional incident, Rajkummar said, "When she died, I felt really guilty that I wasn't able to get her to meet you. That very night, I contacted you and told you about it. I asked you if it would be possible for you to make a short video for her, and I will not show it to anyone else, and I'll just play the video in front of her photo because she just wanted to meet you once."

Big B immediately sent a video, which Rajkummar had played in front of his mom's picture. However, what happened next left the 'Aligarh' actor shocked.

Rajkummar shared that after he played it once in front of his mother's picture, the video mysteriously disappeared from the pen drive.

"The video was supposed to be only between you and her," said an emotional Rajkummar. It remains unclear what exactly happened to that video.

For those who do not know, Rajkummar shared screen space with Big B in the 2010 release 'Rann'. While Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role of a media baron Vijay Harshvardhan Malik in the project, Rajkummar had a cameo appearance as a newsreader.

'Rann' happens to be the only film featuring the two actors together.