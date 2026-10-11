Suhail Nayyar: FTII Is Like A Country In Itself, If It Had Its Own Was Currency, People Wouldn't Come Out Of It

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor Suhail Nayyar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Udta Teer', has walked down the memory lane, and fondly spoke about his days at the Film and Television Institute of India, (FTII), Pune.

The actor spoke with IANS in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his upcoming film, and his other projects.

Recollecting his days at the FTII, the actor said,“FTII is like a different country in itself. If there was currency, people wouldn't come out of it. So many things are happening. Cinema becomes an inherent part of your life in the institute, you are talking about films while sleeping, discussing performances. And when you are doing it for 2-3 years, something shifts. I can just look at my life, Before FTII and After FTII. I was really lucky that I knew about it, and I was able to give the entrance exam. I was really lucky I got selected”.

He told IANS,“You get training there, what you have to learn. And, what you have to unlearn. You will learn it first then you will understand. Being in that environment is something else. That place has so much history”.

“One fine day, you are shooting something in Shantaram Pond, then something else on another day. I have done an exercise film In Prabhat Studios, a playback exercise in the same studio where Dev Anand shot for something. It's a historical institution. I would like to call it the Oxford of acting”, he added.

Earlier, Suhail had shared his experience of working with the late actor Rishi Kapoor, and his son Ranbir Kapoor. He said that the father and son have completely different personalities. He has worked with Rishi Kapoor in the streaming film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' and with Ranbir in 'Ramayana: Part 2'.

When asked if Rishi Kapoor was very intimidating on sets, he said,“No, not at all. He used to talk about food. All the tim, and his shooting experiences. I was talking to him I was telling him what he has done like talking about films”.