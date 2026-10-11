PM Modi Offers Prayers At Jalakandeswarar Temple, Visits IIT Madras

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Jalakandeswarar Temple during his visit to the Indian Institute of Technology Madras campus in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, accompanied by Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

The Governor and Chief Minister joined the Prime Minister during the temple visit and participated in the prayers.

The temple engagement preceded PM Modi's visit to the brain research centre and the development programme organised on the IIT campus.

After offering prayers, PM Modi visited the institute's brain research centre.

The visit placed the institute's scientific work among the principal engagements of his Chennai itinerary, which also included the inauguration of a music training centre associated with composer Ilaiyaraaja.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the IITM Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Centre for Music Learning and Research at IIT Madras, adding an arts and education component to the day's programme.

His engagements at IIT Madras brought together research, cultural activities and the launch of development initiatives.

At the main campus event, PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate development projects across Tamil Nadu and lay foundation stones for new schemes. He was also expected to address the gathering after the inauguration and foundation stone ceremonies.

The IIT programme formed a significant part of the Prime Minister's visit to Chennai, his first since the Vijay government assumed office in Tamil Nadu.

His itinerary included several engagements in the city, beginning with his arrival from New Delhi. PM Modi landed at Chennai airport at 10.58 a.m., where Governor Arlekar and Chief Minister Vijay received him. Ministers, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran and other functionaries were also present at the airport reception.

Earlier in the day, before proceeding to IIT Madras, PM Modi and CM Vijay flagged off the first train of Chennai Metro Rail's Phase II network at Porur Metro station. The inauguration marked the opening of the new service featured in the Prime Minister's programme. The Poonamallee-Vadapalani Metro corridor was described in the available programme details as having been constructed at a cost of Rs 750 crore.

Following the flag-off, PM Modi and CM Vijay travelled together by Metro from Porur to Poonamallee on the inaugural journey. The Prime Minister subsequently proceeded to IIT Madras for the remaining events scheduled during his Chennai visit on Sunday, including the development programme on campus.