Boubyan Continues to Strengthen Its Business Banking Ecosystem with a Strategic Partnership with Keeta
(MENAFN- Bank Boubyan) Banking & Digital Solutions with Exclusive Benefits to Boubyan Restaurant and Café Owner Clients, Joining Keeta for the First Time
Abdullah Al-Mejhem:
•Strategic Partnerships’ Value Comes from Understanding Customers’ Needs and Offering Solutions Tailored to Their Businesses
•Keeta Services’ Integration with Boubyan’s Solutions Boosts Our Customers’ Presence on the Platform
Max Qiu:
•Our Partnership with Boubyan Is a First-of-Its-Kind in Kuwait Between a Bank and a Delivery Platform to Support Restaurant and Café Owners
•We Are Committed to Offering Practical Tools to Help Boubyan Customers Launch Their Businesses with Keeta and Expand Their Customer Base
As part of its strategy aiming to enhance the business banking ecosystem and to support SMEs, Boubyan Bank announced inking a strategic partnership with Keeta, the leading global delivery platform. The partnership allows business banking customers of restaurant and café owners in Kuwait — joining the platform for the first time, to benefit from a package of banking and digital services along with exclusive benefits to support their daily business and enhance their operational efficiency and growth opportunities.
The partnership is a continuation of Boubyan’s vision that aims to build an integrated business banking ecosystem, combining banking services with digital solutions and specialist partnerships, which aligns with the needs of SMEs’ owners, helping them manage their banking dealings in an easier manner around the clock.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Mr. Abdullah Al-Mejhem, Deputy CEO – Private and Consumer Banking and Mr. Max Qiu, GM of Keeta Kuwait, alongside a number of executive leaders in the bank and Keeta’s representatives.
** Complete Benefits to Restaurant and Café Owners
With this partnership, Boubyan Bank’s eligible business banking clients will have access to a group of benefits, including business banking Visa credit card, with unlimited cashback up to 1.5% on purchases using the card, in addition to the card’s exclusive benefits. The benefits also include POS and SoftPOS terminals, accepting payments either through POS terminals or using smart phones as Points of Sale, in addition to the Tip & Tap service; the most innovative, cutting-edge, and secure digital tipping payment method.
The solutions include the Split Bill service as well, allowing bill splitting, where each one can pay his share separately and instantly through the POS terminal, in addition to the ePay service for electronic collection of payments, and the digital payment gateway, giving entrepreneurs multiple options for accepting and collecting payments.
Through Keeta, the bank’s customers of restaurant and café owners will have access to services that improve their projects’ reach to customers, including complimentary professional menu and beverage photography, and prominent product placement in the App.
These exclusive benefits cater for the daily needs of restaurants and cafés in their dealings, either on-site or through digital channels. They give entrepreneurs better opportunities to scale up their presence through payment and delivery services, as well as their presence on the platform.
** Supporting Business Growth
On this occasion, Mr. Al-Mejhem said: “SMEs play a vital role in supporting economic activities. According, we are keen in Boubyan on improving our business banking services to cater for their evolving needs, giving their owners practical solutions that help them manage their business efficiently to capture growth opportunities.”
He went on to add: “The strategic partnership with Keeta embodies the bank’s direction towards building strategic relationships with specialist service providers, adding value linked to the nature of customers’ business and their daily needs. Restaurants and cafés are now among business activities that see continuous enhancement in payment, delivery, and customer engagement methods, rendering the integration of banking and digital solutions with the services of specialized service platforms a valuable resource for business owners.”
“We believe that quality partnerships achieve their planned impact if they are based on a clear understanding of customers’ needs and complement the services we offer to them. In this partnership, Boubyan’s banking and digital solutions are complemented by Keeta’s delivery services, in addition to enhancing the presence of the bank’s restaurant and café owners in the App, offering them many tools that help them manage their payments and scale up their reach to customers.”, he elaborated.
Al-Mejhem pointed out: “Boubyan carefully selects its partners according to their expertise, status, and ability to bring added value to the bank’s customers. Keeta’s presence in the delivery market and the digital services it brings to the table boost the chances of restaurant and café owners to leverage the new channels to reach customers and grow their business.”
He emphasized: “Boubyan will continue to enhance its business banking ecosystem and to collaborate with specialized partners, in addition to cementing its status as SMEs’ banking partner by leveraging our banking expertise and offering finance solutions and digital payment services in a manner that improves the integration of the ecosystem offered to this sector and keeps up with its growth needs.”
** Partnership with Boubyan
Max Qiu, GM of Keeta Kuwait, commented: “This partnership is a significant step in Keeta Kuwait’s journey, a first-of-its kind partnership in the market between a bank and a delivery platform. It brings together Boubyan’s banking expertise and Keeta’s delivery capabilities and technology to serve an industry that has become a key pillar of the local economy.”
He added: “We understand that restaurant and café owners need more than just a platform to offer their products. They need a partner that understands the challenges of cash flow and access to customers. Accordingly, we have designed a complete package to Boubyan’s customers, including weekly settlement to their bank accounts, and expanding their delivery scope with priority of driver allocation at peak times, in addition to complimentary professional menu photography, plus a prominent product placement in the App during the launch week.”
He concluded by confirming: “Keeta will continue to invest in the Kuwaiti market and build quality partnerships with leading organizations. Our collaboration with Boubyan demonstrates the banking industry’s confidence in our platform, and paves the way for more joint initiatives to support the growth of SMEs in Kuwait.”
End
Abdullah Al-Mejhem:
•Strategic Partnerships’ Value Comes from Understanding Customers’ Needs and Offering Solutions Tailored to Their Businesses
•Keeta Services’ Integration with Boubyan’s Solutions Boosts Our Customers’ Presence on the Platform
Max Qiu:
•Our Partnership with Boubyan Is a First-of-Its-Kind in Kuwait Between a Bank and a Delivery Platform to Support Restaurant and Café Owners
•We Are Committed to Offering Practical Tools to Help Boubyan Customers Launch Their Businesses with Keeta and Expand Their Customer Base
As part of its strategy aiming to enhance the business banking ecosystem and to support SMEs, Boubyan Bank announced inking a strategic partnership with Keeta, the leading global delivery platform. The partnership allows business banking customers of restaurant and café owners in Kuwait — joining the platform for the first time, to benefit from a package of banking and digital services along with exclusive benefits to support their daily business and enhance their operational efficiency and growth opportunities.
The partnership is a continuation of Boubyan’s vision that aims to build an integrated business banking ecosystem, combining banking services with digital solutions and specialist partnerships, which aligns with the needs of SMEs’ owners, helping them manage their banking dealings in an easier manner around the clock.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Mr. Abdullah Al-Mejhem, Deputy CEO – Private and Consumer Banking and Mr. Max Qiu, GM of Keeta Kuwait, alongside a number of executive leaders in the bank and Keeta’s representatives.
** Complete Benefits to Restaurant and Café Owners
With this partnership, Boubyan Bank’s eligible business banking clients will have access to a group of benefits, including business banking Visa credit card, with unlimited cashback up to 1.5% on purchases using the card, in addition to the card’s exclusive benefits. The benefits also include POS and SoftPOS terminals, accepting payments either through POS terminals or using smart phones as Points of Sale, in addition to the Tip & Tap service; the most innovative, cutting-edge, and secure digital tipping payment method.
The solutions include the Split Bill service as well, allowing bill splitting, where each one can pay his share separately and instantly through the POS terminal, in addition to the ePay service for electronic collection of payments, and the digital payment gateway, giving entrepreneurs multiple options for accepting and collecting payments.
Through Keeta, the bank’s customers of restaurant and café owners will have access to services that improve their projects’ reach to customers, including complimentary professional menu and beverage photography, and prominent product placement in the App.
These exclusive benefits cater for the daily needs of restaurants and cafés in their dealings, either on-site or through digital channels. They give entrepreneurs better opportunities to scale up their presence through payment and delivery services, as well as their presence on the platform.
** Supporting Business Growth
On this occasion, Mr. Al-Mejhem said: “SMEs play a vital role in supporting economic activities. According, we are keen in Boubyan on improving our business banking services to cater for their evolving needs, giving their owners practical solutions that help them manage their business efficiently to capture growth opportunities.”
He went on to add: “The strategic partnership with Keeta embodies the bank’s direction towards building strategic relationships with specialist service providers, adding value linked to the nature of customers’ business and their daily needs. Restaurants and cafés are now among business activities that see continuous enhancement in payment, delivery, and customer engagement methods, rendering the integration of banking and digital solutions with the services of specialized service platforms a valuable resource for business owners.”
“We believe that quality partnerships achieve their planned impact if they are based on a clear understanding of customers’ needs and complement the services we offer to them. In this partnership, Boubyan’s banking and digital solutions are complemented by Keeta’s delivery services, in addition to enhancing the presence of the bank’s restaurant and café owners in the App, offering them many tools that help them manage their payments and scale up their reach to customers.”, he elaborated.
Al-Mejhem pointed out: “Boubyan carefully selects its partners according to their expertise, status, and ability to bring added value to the bank’s customers. Keeta’s presence in the delivery market and the digital services it brings to the table boost the chances of restaurant and café owners to leverage the new channels to reach customers and grow their business.”
He emphasized: “Boubyan will continue to enhance its business banking ecosystem and to collaborate with specialized partners, in addition to cementing its status as SMEs’ banking partner by leveraging our banking expertise and offering finance solutions and digital payment services in a manner that improves the integration of the ecosystem offered to this sector and keeps up with its growth needs.”
** Partnership with Boubyan
Max Qiu, GM of Keeta Kuwait, commented: “This partnership is a significant step in Keeta Kuwait’s journey, a first-of-its kind partnership in the market between a bank and a delivery platform. It brings together Boubyan’s banking expertise and Keeta’s delivery capabilities and technology to serve an industry that has become a key pillar of the local economy.”
He added: “We understand that restaurant and café owners need more than just a platform to offer their products. They need a partner that understands the challenges of cash flow and access to customers. Accordingly, we have designed a complete package to Boubyan’s customers, including weekly settlement to their bank accounts, and expanding their delivery scope with priority of driver allocation at peak times, in addition to complimentary professional menu photography, plus a prominent product placement in the App during the launch week.”
He concluded by confirming: “Keeta will continue to invest in the Kuwaiti market and build quality partnerships with leading organizations. Our collaboration with Boubyan demonstrates the banking industry’s confidence in our platform, and paves the way for more joint initiatives to support the growth of SMEs in Kuwait.”
End
Bank Boubyan
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