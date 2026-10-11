EU Chief Condemns Deadly Houthi Attack on Riyadh Airport
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Sunday that a Houthi attack on Riyadh airport represented a "dangerous escalation," following a strike described as the deadliest assault on the facility to date.
"The deadliest Houthi attack so far on Riyadh's airport marks a dangerous escalation," von der Leyen said on X.
"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," she said, expressing support for Saudi Arabia and its population following the deadly incident.
The European Commission president cautioned that the attacks were intensifying regional tensions and increasing the risk of further violence.
"These attacks by Iran's proxies are pushing the region into a spiral of violence," she said.
She also drew attention to the potential consequences for major international transportation routes and energy infrastructure, warning that attacks on strategically important facilities could have repercussions well beyond the region.
"They are destabilizing crucial global transport and energy nodes with shockwave sent through the world," she added.
Von der Leyen called for an immediate halt to attacks against civilians, stating: "These murderous attacks at civilians must stop at once."
According to Saudi civil aviation authorities, the airport strike killed four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshi citizens and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.
Those wounded in the attack were taken to hospitals for treatment, with some reportedly remaining in critical condition. Authorities have not provided further details about the condition of all those injured.
Airport operations were temporarily suspended following the strike as officials inspected the site, assessed the damage and worked to establish whether the facilities were safe to reopen. The closure disrupted air travel, prompting authorities to advise passengers to contact their airlines before traveling to the airport.
Kuwait Airways also canceled its Saturday flights to Riyadh, along with the corresponding return services, citing the airport shutdown.
The attack occurred amid rising regional tensions following a series of Houthi missile and drone strikes targeting Saudi airports and other facilities in recent days. The latest incident has renewed international concern over civilian casualties, the security of critical infrastructure and the wider implications for regional stability and global transport networks.
"The deadliest Houthi attack so far on Riyadh's airport marks a dangerous escalation," von der Leyen said on X.
"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," she said, expressing support for Saudi Arabia and its population following the deadly incident.
The European Commission president cautioned that the attacks were intensifying regional tensions and increasing the risk of further violence.
"These attacks by Iran's proxies are pushing the region into a spiral of violence," she said.
She also drew attention to the potential consequences for major international transportation routes and energy infrastructure, warning that attacks on strategically important facilities could have repercussions well beyond the region.
"They are destabilizing crucial global transport and energy nodes with shockwave sent through the world," she added.
Von der Leyen called for an immediate halt to attacks against civilians, stating: "These murderous attacks at civilians must stop at once."
According to Saudi civil aviation authorities, the airport strike killed four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshi citizens and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.
Those wounded in the attack were taken to hospitals for treatment, with some reportedly remaining in critical condition. Authorities have not provided further details about the condition of all those injured.
Airport operations were temporarily suspended following the strike as officials inspected the site, assessed the damage and worked to establish whether the facilities were safe to reopen. The closure disrupted air travel, prompting authorities to advise passengers to contact their airlines before traveling to the airport.
Kuwait Airways also canceled its Saturday flights to Riyadh, along with the corresponding return services, citing the airport shutdown.
The attack occurred amid rising regional tensions following a series of Houthi missile and drone strikes targeting Saudi airports and other facilities in recent days. The latest incident has renewed international concern over civilian casualties, the security of critical infrastructure and the wider implications for regional stability and global transport networks.
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