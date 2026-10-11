Female Driving Instructor Coventry: Autumn Tips For New Learners From MMS Driving School

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 9, 2026 4:57 am - Some learners feel more at ease with a female driving instructor in Coventry. Others want lessons in the language they speak at home. At MMS Driving School, both can be requested when a lesson is booked.

The clocks go back on Sunday 25 October, and evening lessons will soon start in the dark. Learners who want a female driving instructor Coventry can ask for one at MMS Driving School, a Coventry driving school founded in 2025. The school has set out practical advice for people who plan to start lessons this autumn.

Who teaches the lessons

Muniba Sahily is a DVSA-approved driving instructor and the school's female instructor. She teaches automatic and manual lessons in English, Hindi, Urdu and Persian. Her colleague Mohamed Sahily is also DVSA-approved. According to the school's website, he has 25 years of road experience and six years as an instructor. Every instructor is DBS-checked.

Some learners feel more at ease with a female driving instructor in Coventry. Others want lessons in the language they speak at home. At MMS Driving School, both can be requested when a lesson is booked.

Four tips for learners starting lessons this autumn

- Start with daylight lessons. Learning the controls is easier when the light is good. Add dusk or dark lessons once the basics feel steady.

- Have your provisional licence ready. You need it before you can drive on public roads.

- Decide between manual and automatic before you book. Pick the one that matches the car you expect to drive after you pass.

- Allow extra room on wet roads. Fallen leaves and rain make stopping distances longer.

Where and when lessons run

The school is based in Coventry. It also covers Bedworth, Nuneaton, Rugby, Leamington Spa, Warwick and Kenilworth. Its lesson types include automatic, manual, refresher, intensive and motorway lessons. Bookings are taken from Monday to Sunday, 8am to 8pm.

The school's website lists a 5.0 rating from 80 Google reviews. It also says that learners are refunded for a lesson if the instructor cancels or does not arrive within 24 hours of the booking.

Key facts

- Female instructor available on request

- Languages: English, Hindi, Urdu and Persian

- Areas: Coventry, Bedworth, Nuneaton, Rugby, Leamington Spa, Warwick and Kenilworth

- Open: Monday to Sunday, 8am to 8pm

Learners can read more about the lessons and the female instructor option on the MMS Driving School website



About MMS Driving School

MMS Driving School is a driving school in Coventry offering automatic, manual, refresher, intensive and motorway lessons. Learners looking for a female driving instructor in Coventry can request one, along with lessons in English, Hindi, Urdu or Persian.