Beautyworld Awards 2026: Salonist Recognized For Redefining Salon And Wellness Technology

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 9, 2026 5:39 am - Salonist Software LLC celebrates recognition at Beautyworld Awards 2026 for Technology Innovation of the Year, advancing its vision to transform salon and wellness businesses through AI, intelligent automation, and digital innovation by 2027.

Salonist Wins“Technology Innovation of the Year” at Beautyworld Awards 2026

Led by Co-Founders Jassim Faisal Al-Mathkour and Fahad Al-Hammadi, Salonist serves over 15,000 businesses across 60+ countries and is advancing an AI-driven vision for the beauty and wellness industry by 2027.

DUBAI, UAE – October 2026 – In a major milestone for Gulf-based technology innovation, Salonist Software LLC has won the prestigious“Technology Innovation of the Year” award at Beautyworld Awards 2026, recognizing its contribution to advancing technology and digital innovation within the beauty and wellness industry.

Led by Jassim Faisal Al-Mathkour, Co-Founder and CEO, and Fahad Al-Hammadi, Co-Founder and CFO, Salonist has expanded into more than 60 countries, serving over 1,800 businesses worldwide.

The award marks an important achievement in the company's journey from a Gulf-based technology venture to an internationally expanding SaaS platform, with an ambitious vision to help transform the beauty and wellness industry through artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and advanced technology by 2027.

“Winning Technology Innovation of the Year is a significant milestone for our entire team. It validates our belief that the future of beauty and wellness goes beyond traditional management software. Our ambition is to build an AI-powered ecosystem that helps businesses operate smarter, grow faster, and deliver exceptional customer experiences,” said Jassim Faisal Al-Mathkour, Co-Founder and CEO of Salonist.

Advancing Digital Innovation in the Beauty and Wellness Industry

The beauty and wellness sector increasingly relies on digital solutions to coordinate appointments, manage customer relationships, organize staff schedules, and streamline business operations. As businesses adapt to changing customer expectations, technology is playing an important role in improving operational efficiency and creating more connected service experiences.

Salonist provides salon and spa management software designed to help businesses manage essential operations through a centralized platform. Its capabilities support appointment scheduling, customer management, staff coordination, point-of-sale operations, payments, marketing, and business reporting.

By bringing these operational functions together, Salonist aims to help beauty and wellness businesses reduce administrative complexity and dedicate more attention to service quality and customer relationships.

An AI-Driven Vision for 2027

Looking toward 2027, Salonist is advancing its vision of an AI-driven ecosystem for the beauty and wellness industry. The company's stated direction focuses on applying artificial intelligence and intelligent automation to help businesses make their workflows more efficient and deliver more convenient customer experiences.

As salon and spa businesses continue to explore digital transformation, integrated software platforms can provide a foundation for managing appointments, customer information, payments, and day-to-day operations more consistently.

Salonist's long-term vision reflects the growing importance of technology in helping beauty and wellness businesses adapt to evolving operational needs while maintaining a focus on customer service.

About Salonist Software LLC

Salonist Software LLC provides salon and spa management software for businesses in the beauty and wellness industry. Its platform supports appointment scheduling, customer management, staff coordination, point-of-sale operations, payments, marketing, and business reporting. Led by Co-Founders Jassim Faisal Al-Mathkour and Fahad Al-Hammadi, Salonist is pursuing an AI-driven vision focused on helping beauty and wellness businesses streamline operations, improve customer experiences, and support business growth.

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