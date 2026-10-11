Two Employees Die After Exposure To Gas At Vedanta Electrosteel Plant In Bokaro

MENAFN - IANS) Bokaro (Jharkhand), Oct 11 (IANS) In a tragic incident, two employees perished in a suspected gas leak accident at the Vedanta Electrosteel plant, located in the Sialjori police station area of ​​Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Sunday.

The incident occurred when they were working inside the plant's Blast Furnace-1. Preliminary findings suggest that both employees came into contact with a toxic gas, causing their health to deteriorate suddenly.

However, the exact and official cause of death has not yet been confirmed. The deceased were identified as Sohan Mahto from Hazaribagh and Samir Ansari from Dhanbad.

According to an official statement from the management, one of the victims was a company executive, while the other was working as an engineer under a business partner.

The company, in a statement, said that both employees underwent a preliminary medical check-up after the alleged gas exposure and were rushed to the hospital, but their lives could not be saved. They were declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital.

An atmosphere of panic and tension prevailed across the plant premises following the tragic incident. Upon receiving news of the incident, local police arrived at the scene and assessed the situation.

The police took possession of the dead bodies and initiated legal proceedings for post-mortem examinations. Currently, it is unclear as to which hazardous gas they were exposed to or whether it was due to a lapse in safety standards at the plant. Police officials state that the actual cause of the accident will only be revealed after the detailed investigation.

Meanwhile, the management of ESL Steel Limited has expressed deep grief over the accident and offered condolences to the bereaved families. It said that all possible assistance and support are being provided to both affected families during this difficult time.

A company spokesperson clarified that an independent and impartial inquiry will be conducted into the entire matter, and strict measures will be taken based on the findings.