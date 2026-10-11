Tushar Gandhi Calls Public Protest A 'No-Confidence Motion' Against Govt, Vows Nationwide Agitation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Sunday criticised the government after being released from detention, contending that the ongoing protests reflect the masses' "no-confidence motion" against the government, and that he would continue his agitation until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns and PM Narendra Modi's entire cabinet steps down.

Speaking to IANS, Tushar Gandhi said that first he was taken to D.N. Nagar police station.

Subsequently, he was told that because he was a senior citizen, he would have to be medically examined. He was then taken to Borivali station. He was informed at 6 p.m. on Saturday that he would be released, but his phone was not returned to him. He said the constable accompanying him had his phone, but it was still not handed back. Four officers subsequently took him home in the same vehicle, he added.

Despite his detention and the apprehension of other organisers, people of Mumbai continued to arrive at the August Kranti Maidan, Gandhi said, adding that the public was participating in the movement voluntarily.

He described the protests as a "no-confidence motion" by the people against the government.

Gandhi vowed to organise similar protests across India every week until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the current government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped down. He alleged that the government had resorted to electoral manipulation and said the country and its citizens had never weakened in their defence of democracy.

He also said the movement was being fought for the independence of the police.

Referring to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, Gandhi said: "I would tell Sonam Wangchuk not to make statements but to take to the streets. Our movement will continue until our demands are met."

Gandhi said the events at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday and the protests in Mumbai demonstrated that ordinary citizens were voluntarily coming out to oppose the government.

He reiterated that the public movement would continue despite the detention of its organisers.

In line with the protests planned for Delhi's Jantar Mantar, a protest was also planned at Mumbai's historic August Kranti Maidan to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday.

However, even before the protest could begin, the police implemented strict security measures at August Kranti Maidan and the surrounding areas. Barricades were placed at various locations, and the access roads to the August Kranti Maidan were closed. The police even took into custody all those who came to join the movement.