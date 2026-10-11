Uttarakhand CM Dhami Boosts Girl Education, Highlights 30% Job Quota

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday attended the 'Balika Shiksha Protsahan Programme' organised on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child at the IRTD Auditorium in Dehradun, highlighting the state government's efforts to promote opportunities for women and girls.

Addressing the programme, Dhami said,“We resolve that our daughters and our women are our top priority. That is why we have implemented a 30% horizontal reservation here. We have ensured that in all government jobs here, our daughters and women get the opportunity to move forward in every field. They should be represented everywhere, and we have also taken many important steps for them from birth to education, skills, and employment.”

Digital Support for Education

Speaking to the media, Dhami said, "Today, digital educational tools, specifically smartphones, have been distributed to promising female students from all thirteen districts; there are 149 such students in total. I congratulate them all, for this is the digital age, an era defined by AI, science, and technology. This felicitation ceremony has been organised to boost the morale of these children and to honour their talent. These children are undoubtedly our future, and through them, the message will reach all our children that they will become sources of inspiration for others in the times to come.”

“Furthermore, for our Class 10 and 12 students, we are ensuring that a lack of resources does not hinder their progress or their ability to connect with technology in this digital age; we are providing them with support, and funds will soon be transferred to their accounts via DBT so that they can purchase their tablets," he further added.

CM Offers Navratri Prayers

Earlier on Sunday, Dhami offered prayers to Goddess Durga at his official residence on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, praying for the prosperity, well-being and happiness of the people of Uttarakhand. Extending his greetings on the occasion, the Chief Minister wished everyone peace, prosperity, happiness and good health.

(ANI)

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