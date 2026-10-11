Undermining Institutions For Ambition A 'Curse': Shekhawat On Oppn

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of attempting to undermine constitutional institutions simply to fulfil personal political ambitions, which is not only fatal for the country's democracy but also "serves as a curse".

Speaking to ANI, Shekhawat responded to Kejriwal's recent statement asking protesters to march into Delhi and convert wherever the police stop them into a protest site like Jantar Mantar.

"If Rahul Gandhi has now started taking his narrative and issues forward based on the statements of Arvind Kejriwal, then you should understand what the intentions of the opposition are today and to what low level their politics has stooped," Shekhawat said.

"Using democratic systems and democratic rights in this manner to spread anarchy, and attempts by someone who walks around carrying the book of the Constitution in their pocket to undermine and disrobe constitutional institutions like this-I believe that disregarding the system simply to fulfil one's own political ambitions is not only fatal for the country's democracy, but also serves as a curse," the Union Minister added.

Shekhawat dismisses Gehlot's allegations as 'political frustration'

Shekhawat also dismissed allegations made by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against BJP leader Nitin Nabin, calling them an outcome of "political frustration." Gehlot had recently questioned whether the BJP was acting as an advocate for the Election Commission and hinted at external influences.

"I don't think Ashok Gehlot has any right to comment on Nitin Nabin. The kind of remarks he made against Nitin Nabin-against our respected party leader-only reflects his political frustration and annoyance. Gehlot should look within himself and introspect. He should reflect on who is behind whatever is transpiring, and with what mindset they are doing it, rather than interpreting it otherwise or viewing it with alternative motives," Shekhawat said.

'Democratic duty to defend constitutional bodies'

Responding to allegations that the BJP is acting as a mouthpiece for the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the poll panel, Shekhawat maintained that defending constitutional bodies against politically motivated falsehoods is a democratic duty.

"And as far as alleging that the party leadership is a mouthpiece or spokesperson for the CEC, if an attack is being mounted on a constitutional institution, it is the role and expectation of every responsible person working in politics to speak up to protect it, to uphold its sanctity, and to preserve its importance. One should respond against those acting this way merely to serve their political interests. If they consider that response as being a spokesperson-if firmly standing up against falsehood makes someone a spokesperson in their eyes-then yes, we are, and we will continue to do so in the future," Shekhawat asserted.

Delhi witnesses protests, mass detentions

His remarks come after Delhi witnessed heightened security, mass detentions and a political confrontation throughout the day on Saturday as the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, was met with a heavy police deployment.

Police detained the CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das from an aircraft, barricades were erected at the Ghazipur border, and gates at 45 Metro stations remained closed, triggering allegations of a crackdown on democratic rights and a counterattack from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Around 1,000 people were detained in the national capital, including prominent Opposition leaders such as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, and former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

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