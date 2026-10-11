Where Did The Bike Go? Tamil Nadu Crash Video Leaves Social Media Stunned (WATCH)

A man narrowly escaped serious injury after a speeding car rammed into his motorcycle while he was sitting on it outside a tea shop in Sathankulam, Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu. CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced online, leaving viewers shocked by how the incident unfolded. The video shows the car hitting the motorcycle parked by the roadside. The impact throws the man off the bike, which is dragged along the road before hitting other people nearby.

मौत से बाल बाल बचना इसी को कहते हैं. वीडियो तमिलनाडु के Thoothukudi का है. पर बाइक किधर गई इसकी? Ruby Arun रूबी अरुण (@arunruby08) October 11, 2026

“பைக் எங்கடா போச்சு?” அதிவேகமாக வந்த கார் மோதி விபத்து! நூலிழையில் உயிர் தப்பிய இளைஞர்... பதறவைக்கும் சிசிடிவி காட்சி!

#RoadAccident #CarCrash #BikeAccident #CCTVFootage #NarrowEscape #Speeding #RoadSafety #ViralVideo #BreakingNews #JayaPlus Jaya Plus (@jayapluschannel) October 11, 2026

In a bizarre turn of events, the man sitting on the motorcycle reportedly escaped unhurt. However, another man sitting on a chair near the tea shop suffered serious head injuries after being struck during the incident. According to reports, the car driver allegedly fled the scene after the collision.

CCTV footage captures shocking accident

The footage has drawn attention to the unpredictable consequences of road accidents. While the man sitting on the motorcycle appeared to escape without injuries, the impact left another person seriously hurt despite him sitting away from the moving traffic.

The motorcycle's movement after the collision also surprised viewers, with some questioning how it travelled so far after being hit by the car.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by speeding vehicles, particularly near roadside shops where people gather to sit, talk or have tea.

Wait, where did the bike go? A speeding car nearly cost a young man his life. Shocking CCTV footage!

Saurabh Thakur (@saurabh161198) October 11, 2026

One second of reckless driving can end a life.

A speeding car sends a bike flying, leaving a young man just inches away from death. The CCTV footage is terrifying.

Roads aren't racetracks. Your rush isn't worth someone else's life. Drive like human lives matter.

#Tuticorin #RoadSafety #CCTV

- Dheeraj Kumar yadav (@dheerajkyadav37) October 11, 2026

How did social media users react to viral video

The video prompted a wave of reactions on social media, with many users describing the motorcyclist's escape as a matter of extraordinary luck.

“Kismat achhi thi,” one user commented, suggesting that the man was fortunate to escape unharmed. Another wrote that the young man's luck had saved him from what could have been a fatal accident.

Others expressed shock at the severity of the collision. One user described the incident as frightening, while another said the man appeared to have received divine blessings to survive such an impact.

The motorcycle's sudden movement also became a talking point.“Bike kahan gayi?” one user asked, wondering where the motorcycle had gone after the car struck it.

While viewers expressed relief that the motorcyclist reportedly escaped unhurt, the serious injuries suffered by the man sitting on the chair remain a concerning aspect of the incident. The footage serves as a reminder that a single collision can put several lives at risk.