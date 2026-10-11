Durga Puja 2026: 10 Must Visit Puja Pandals To Visit This Sharadiya Utsav Check

Kolkata transforms into a sprawling open-air art gallery during Durga Puja, with neighbourhoods competing to create memorable experiences through elaborate pandal designs, striking idols and spectacular lighting. While some committees are known for ambitious themes, others draw visitors with decades-old traditions and the warmth of community celebrations.

With Durga Puja 2026 approaching, these 10 popular pandals deserve a place on your pandal-hopping itinerary.

Sreebhumi Sporting Club

Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town is a popular destination for visitors who enjoy grand pandal designs inspired by famous buildings, monuments and architectural styles. Its elaborate installations and illuminated exteriors make it a strong choice for those seeking a visually spectacular Puja experience. Its reported 2026 theme is Hawa Mahal.

Suruchi Sangha

Suruchi Sangha is known for bringing regional art, culture and traditions into its pandal presentations. Its emphasis on detailed craftsmanship and artistic storytelling makes it a worthwhile stop for visitors who want to experience more than just an impressive entrance. The committee's reported 2026 theme is inspired by the lotus.

Chetla Agrani

Chetla Agrani has earned a place among South Kolkata's recognised Puja destinations through its creative presentation and detailed pandal work. Visitors can expect a festive atmosphere where the idol, decorations and overall design contribute to the experience. Its 2026 theme has been reported as an exploration of Bengali folk culture.

Ekdalia Evergreen Club

Ekdalia Evergreen is a familiar name on Kolkata's Puja circuit, attracting devotees and pandal-hoppers with its grand presentation and traditional approach to worship. It is an excellent addition to a South Kolkata itinerary, particularly for those who want to combine celebrated community pujas with the city's festive neighbourhood atmosphere.

Bagbazar Sarbojanin Durgotsav

For visitors who appreciate the traditional side of Durga Puja, Bagbazar Sarbojanin is an essential stop. Its enduring appeal lies in its connection with Kolkata's Puja heritage and its emphasis on familiar devotional aesthetics. It offers a different experience from the larger, contemporary installations that dominate many pandal-hopping itineraries.

Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja

Kashi Bose Lane is a well-known name among North Kolkata's community pujas. Its appeal comes from the attention given to pandal decoration, idol presentation and the overall festive setting. It is particularly worth considering for visitors exploring the neighbourhood's established Puja committees and looking for a taste of the city's distinctive pandal culture.

Hatibagan Nabinpally

Hatibagan Nabinpally is a useful addition to a North Kolkata pandal trail, where closely packed neighbourhoods offer several Puja experiences within a manageable distance. Visitors can explore its decorations before moving on to nearby pandals, making it a practical choice for those who want to cover multiple destinations in one outing.

Mudiali Club

Mudiali Club is another South Kolkata favourite for visitors drawn to inventive pandal design and artistic detailing. The committee's 2026 theme has been reported as“Heritage of Folklore”, making it an interesting choice for those who enjoy Puja installations that draw inspiration from stories and cultural traditions.

Tala Prattoy

Tala Prattoy is a strong option for those who like thought-provoking concepts and contemporary artistic expression. Rather than relying only on grandeur, its pandal presentations often invite visitors to interpret the ideas behind the design. Its reported 2026 theme,“Biyojon”, adds to the appeal for visitors interested in concept-driven installations.

College Square Sarbojanin Durgotsav

College Square is particularly known for the visual impact of its illuminated pandal and its setting beside a large waterbody. The reflections of the lights create a memorable scene, especially after sunset. It is an excellent choice for photography enthusiasts and visitors who want to experience one of central Kolkata's familiar Puja attractions.