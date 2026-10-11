Russian, Ukrainian Overnight Strikes Injure Civilians, Damage Infrastructure
(MENAFN) At least six people, including two children, were injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Dnipro city and Sumy region as Moscow and Kyiv exchanged overnight strikes on Sunday, with drone attacks also damaging infrastructure in both countries.
In Dnipro, a Russian strike targeting civilian infrastructure wounded four people, including two children, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha. He shared details of the incident in a statement on Telegram.
In Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, a Russian drone struck an emergency medical vehicle, injuring both the driver and a paramedic, regional officials said. The incident added to concerns over the risks facing emergency personnel and medical services amid continued attacks.
Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 116 attack drones overnight. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly intercepted or suppressed 94 of the incoming drones, while the remaining drones were not included in the claimed interception total.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone strikes were reported inside Russia, including an attack on a Yandex data center in the city of Vladimir. The incident marked the third reported attack on the company’s data centers within a week.
Yandex said operations at the affected data center had been completely suspended. The company added that its platform was running in emergency mode and warned that communication with technical support could be disrupted.
“The Yandex Cloud team is working to restore service operations,” it said.
Further south, debris from a Ukrainian drone fell within the grounds of Sochi airport, triggering a fire in one of the airport’s administrative buildings, according to regional authorities in Krasnodar.
Drone debris was also reported in residential neighborhoods and on hotel premises. Officials said the falling fragments damaged the roof of a private house and caused a fire at another building. The extent of the damage was not immediately clarified.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed its forces had intercepted or destroyed 479 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian territory, the annexed Crimean Peninsula and the Black Sea. The figure was reported by the ministry and could not be independently verified.
The ministry also said Russian forces had struck a data center in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, as well as a dry-cargo vessel at the port of Chornomorsk. It alleged that the vessel had delivered cargo connected to military activities, but no independent confirmation of the claim was available.
The latest exchanges illustrate the continuing use of drones against military and infrastructure targets during the war, with reported incidents affecting civilian facilities, emergency services, airports and data infrastructure.
Independent verification of the claims made by both Russia and Ukraine remains difficult amid the ongoing conflict. Details about the full extent of the damage and the results of individual attacks may change as authorities conduct further assessments.
In Dnipro, a Russian strike targeting civilian infrastructure wounded four people, including two children, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha. He shared details of the incident in a statement on Telegram.
In Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, a Russian drone struck an emergency medical vehicle, injuring both the driver and a paramedic, regional officials said. The incident added to concerns over the risks facing emergency personnel and medical services amid continued attacks.
Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 116 attack drones overnight. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly intercepted or suppressed 94 of the incoming drones, while the remaining drones were not included in the claimed interception total.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone strikes were reported inside Russia, including an attack on a Yandex data center in the city of Vladimir. The incident marked the third reported attack on the company’s data centers within a week.
Yandex said operations at the affected data center had been completely suspended. The company added that its platform was running in emergency mode and warned that communication with technical support could be disrupted.
“The Yandex Cloud team is working to restore service operations,” it said.
Further south, debris from a Ukrainian drone fell within the grounds of Sochi airport, triggering a fire in one of the airport’s administrative buildings, according to regional authorities in Krasnodar.
Drone debris was also reported in residential neighborhoods and on hotel premises. Officials said the falling fragments damaged the roof of a private house and caused a fire at another building. The extent of the damage was not immediately clarified.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed its forces had intercepted or destroyed 479 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian territory, the annexed Crimean Peninsula and the Black Sea. The figure was reported by the ministry and could not be independently verified.
The ministry also said Russian forces had struck a data center in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, as well as a dry-cargo vessel at the port of Chornomorsk. It alleged that the vessel had delivered cargo connected to military activities, but no independent confirmation of the claim was available.
The latest exchanges illustrate the continuing use of drones against military and infrastructure targets during the war, with reported incidents affecting civilian facilities, emergency services, airports and data infrastructure.
Independent verification of the claims made by both Russia and Ukraine remains difficult amid the ongoing conflict. Details about the full extent of the damage and the results of individual attacks may change as authorities conduct further assessments.
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