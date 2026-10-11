Yemen Forces Destroy Houthi Armored Vehicles Near Dhubab Airport
(MENAFN) Forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government said they destroyed five armored military vehicles belonging to the Houthi group while repelling an attempted advance toward Dhubab Airport in the western province of Taiz.
In a statement released late Saturday, the Giants Brigades said their fighters "destroyed five Houthi armored vehicles, killing those aboard."
The statement described the operation as a response to a "desperate attempt” by Houthi forces to advance toward Dhubab Airport along Yemen’s western coast.
The Giants Brigades also published a video that purportedly showed the vehicles being struck, with flames visible as the targeted vehicles burned. The footage was presented as documentation of the military operation.
The Houthis had not immediately issued a response to the claims, and no independent confirmation of the reported losses was provided.
In a separate announcement earlier Saturday, the Giants Brigades said they had repelled another Houthi assault targeting their positions north of Dhubab Airport, near the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
The group said the attack had resulted in “heavy losses” for the Houthis in both personnel and military equipment, but did not disclose specific casualty figures or provide further details about the damage.
The latest reports follow an announcement by the Giants Brigades on Monday that their forces had taken control of Dhubab Airport and several surrounding positions near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait after clashes with Houthi fighters. The developments point to continued efforts by the opposing sides to secure positions in an area of strategic importance along Yemen’s western coastline.
The fighting comes amid a broader escalation that began in July and has been described as the most extensive military confrontation since a period of relative calm followed the truce that took effect in April 2022.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, in September 2014. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government, expanding the conflict and contributing to years of fighting, displacement and widespread humanitarian hardship.
The renewed clashes around Dhubab and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait underscore the continuing instability in western Yemen, where control of key military positions remains contested.
In a statement released late Saturday, the Giants Brigades said their fighters "destroyed five Houthi armored vehicles, killing those aboard."
The statement described the operation as a response to a "desperate attempt” by Houthi forces to advance toward Dhubab Airport along Yemen’s western coast.
The Giants Brigades also published a video that purportedly showed the vehicles being struck, with flames visible as the targeted vehicles burned. The footage was presented as documentation of the military operation.
The Houthis had not immediately issued a response to the claims, and no independent confirmation of the reported losses was provided.
In a separate announcement earlier Saturday, the Giants Brigades said they had repelled another Houthi assault targeting their positions north of Dhubab Airport, near the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
The group said the attack had resulted in “heavy losses” for the Houthis in both personnel and military equipment, but did not disclose specific casualty figures or provide further details about the damage.
The latest reports follow an announcement by the Giants Brigades on Monday that their forces had taken control of Dhubab Airport and several surrounding positions near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait after clashes with Houthi fighters. The developments point to continued efforts by the opposing sides to secure positions in an area of strategic importance along Yemen’s western coastline.
The fighting comes amid a broader escalation that began in July and has been described as the most extensive military confrontation since a period of relative calm followed the truce that took effect in April 2022.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, in September 2014. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government, expanding the conflict and contributing to years of fighting, displacement and widespread humanitarian hardship.
The renewed clashes around Dhubab and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait underscore the continuing instability in western Yemen, where control of key military positions remains contested.
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