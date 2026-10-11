Trump Says To Decide 'Very Quickly' On Military Action Against Houthis
US President Donald Trump said yesterday he would soon decide whether to join Saudi strikes against Iran-backed Houthis after an attack on Riyadh's international airport.“We may.
We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we'll make a decision,” Trump told reporters at the White House.“We move very quickly.”Donald Trump Houthis Saudi Arabia
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