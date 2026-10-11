UN Secretary-General Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport
"I am deeply shocked by and strongly condemn Saturday's lethal attack by the Houthis on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed 12 people and injured hundreds of civilians," Guterres said on a post on X.
"Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are a violation of international law. These attacks must cease immediately," he added.
The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation announced Saturday evening that 12 people were killed and 309 others injured as a result of the attack targeting the airport.UN Saudi Arabia condemnation King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh
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