UN Special Envoy For Yemen Condemns Houthi Attacks On Airports, Civilian Facilities In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg condemned on Sunday the attacks launched by the Houthis against airports and civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, warning of their repercussions for regional security and peace efforts in Yemen.

Grundberg said in a statement that the attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, along with earlier attacks on the Riyadh and Abha airports, resulted in civilian casualties and injuries.

He affirmed that these attacks pose a serious threat to regional security, fuel the cycle of violence, and hinder efforts to achieve peace in Yemen.

The UN envoy reiterated his call for the Houthis to halt attacks and abide by the provisions of international humanitarian law, including the prohibition against targeting civilians and civilian objects.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced Saturday evening that 12 people were killed and 309 others were injured in the attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

UN Special Envoy condemnation Attacks on Saudi Arabia