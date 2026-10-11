Jordanian Aid To Gaza Reaches Three-Year Milestone Amid Persistent Operational Challenges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 11 (Petra) -- Three years into the ongoing crisis in Gaza, Jordan continues its uninterrupted humanitarian response, leveraging ground partnerships, airlifts, and local distribution networks despite severe logistical impediments and border closures.

Following directives from His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), in coordination with the Jordanian Armed Forces–Arab Army and international relief partners, initiated the Kingdom's relief effort on October 10, 2023. Over the past three years, the response has evolved from emergency medical shipments and air-drops to sustained local community support.

When border crossings were shut on September 18, 2025, halting traditional convoy routes, the JHCO pivoted to operating directly within Gaza through a network of local partners and field teams. Priority shifted to sustaining locally executable relief operations, including operating bakeries, distributing hot meals and clean drinking water, delivering emergency shelter supplies, and bolstering damaged healthcare facilities.

Beyond basic provisions, JHCO broadened its scope to encompass specialized medical support, orphan care, and targeted family assistance, transitioning from periodic aid delivery to a continuous humanitarian presence across the enclave.

Despite shifting field dynamics, closing borders, and mounting supply-chain hurdles over the three-year period, the JHCO reaffirmed that the Kingdom's posture remains firm: utilizing every viable mechanism to sustain aid delivery to the people of Gaza.

//Petra// AA