Swiss-Jordanian Business Club Marks 20Th Anniversary, Highlighting JOD 726M Bilateral Trade

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 11 (Petra) -- The Swiss Jordanian Business Club (SJBC) commemorated its 20th anniversary during a dinner in Amman, celebrating two decades of advancing economic ties, trade partnerships, and institutional exchanges between Switzerland and Jordan.

The milestone event convened over 80 dignitaries, including government ministers, foreign ambassadors, business leaders, corporate executives, and industry stakeholders.

Addressing attendees, SJBC President Adnan Talhouni and Swiss Ambassador to Jordan Emilija Georgieva reviewed the Club's trajectory since its founding and reflected on the enduring commercial synergy between both nations.

"Switzerland and Jordan share a special bond, both having earned reputations as pillars of stability and key centers for diplomatic engagement, initiative, and leadership," Ambassador Georgieva stated. She highlighted Jordan's highly educated talent pool, strategic regional positioning, and economic resilience alongside Switzerland's world-class research and development, connectivity, and industrial quality standards.

Established in 2006 with the endorsement of the Embassy of Switzerland, the SJBC was launched by private-sector leaders to foster commercial engagement, facilitate institutional dialogue, and unlock cross-border investment channels.

The Swiss Embassy noted that bilateral trade between Switzerland and Jordan reached approximately CHF 850 million (JOD 726 million) in 2025, driven by active Swiss operations across key Jordanian growth sectors, including pharmaceuticals, tourism, and hospitality.

Entering its third decade, the Club reaffirmed its commitment to serving as a primary bridge for private-sector cooperation, driving new trade avenues, and deepening bilateral commercial integration.

//Petra// AA