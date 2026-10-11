JUST Leads Jordanian Universities With 56 Faculty Listed Among World's Top 2% Scientists

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

RAMTHA, Oct. 11 (Petra) -- Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) reaffirmed its academic and research leadership Sunday after 56 of its faculty members were named in the world's top 2 percent of scientists, according to the latest global database update published by Stanford University in collaboration with academic publisher Elsevier. The university noted in a statement that it continues to lead Jordanian institutions in the number of listed researchers for consecutive years, reflecting the growth, quality, and global impact of its scientific output across medical, engineering, technological, and scientific disciplines. JUST attributed the milestone to an institutional strategy prioritizing research, innovation, and academic talent investment within a supportive creative environment. The university added that it remains focused on advancing its research ecosystem, expanding international scientific partnerships, and supporting high-impact studies to elevate Jordan's standing on the global research stage. //Petra// AA