King Departs For State Visits To Malaysia, Australia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II departed Jordan on Sunday for a state visit to Malaysia, to be followed by a state visit to Australia.

In Kuala Lumpur, His Majesty will meet with Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Sultan Iskandar, and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

In Canberra, His Majesty will hold meetings with Australia's Governor-General Sam Mostyn, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and a number of senior government and parliamentary officials.

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

//Petra//