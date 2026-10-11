Biman Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Dhaka Over Hydraulic Malfunction

In an official statement, the regulatory body said the flight, operating with a De Havilland Canada DHC-8-400 aircraft, departed Cox's Bazar for Dhaka at 1:35 pm, with 78 passengers and four crew members on board. It was scheduled to land at 2:30 pm.

Following takeoff, a malfunction occurred in the aircraft's No. 2 hydraulic system, which hampered the normal extension of the nose landing gear. The pilots declared an emergency through Area Control at 2:20 pm, when the aircraft was at an altitude of around 18,000 feet.

Area Control then informed Dhaka Tower. Upon receiving the alert, the tower initiated emergency measures. The airport's fire and rescue team was placed on standby, while preparations for aircraft marshalling were made and coordination among the relevant operational units was ensured.

The pilots, however, managed to extend the nose landing gear using an alternative procedure. The aircraft touched down safely at HSIA at 3:09 pm.

After the landing, the relevant authorities worked together to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew members.

The Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister, CAAB Chairman, Biman's Managing Director and CEO, CAAB Member (Operations and Planning), and HSIA's Executive Director, along with other airport and Biman officials, were present at the scene and monitored the situation.