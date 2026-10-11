Biman Suspends Riyadh Flights Indefinitely Amid Escalating Crisis In Saudi Arabia

In an emergency notice issued on October 10, the national flag carrier announced the suspension of flights BG339 and BG340, citing unavoidable operational reasons.

The airline did not explicitly link the suspension to the ongoing security crisis in Saudi Arabia, where repeated attacks on airports have forced several international carriers to cancel or divert flights.

Biman urged passengers booked on the affected flights not to travel to the airport until further notice.

The airline said it is closely reviewing the situation and would issue an official update on October 11 regarding the status of the suspended flights and any revised schedules.

The decision comes amid heightened tensions in Saudi Arabia following attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels on key aviation facilities, including Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.

Affected passengers have been advised to contact Biman's call center or visit their nearest sales office for immediate assistance.

The airline said further updates would be published through its official website and communication channels as soon as new information becomes available.