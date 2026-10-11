Riyadh Airport Closure Disrupts Bangladesh-Saudi Flights, Five Services Canceled

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Five flights connecting Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have been canceled following the temporary closure of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh after an attack on October 10, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

CAAB public relations official Kausar confirmed the cancellations to BSS. The airport is scheduled to remain closed until 3 a.m. Bangladesh time on October 12.

The affected services include Saudia flights SV804/805 and SV806/807, Biman Bangladesh Airlines flights BG339 and BG340, and Riyadh Air flights RX763/764.

Meanwhile, US-Bangla Airlines flight BS381, which departed on October 10, was diverted and recorded an actual arrival time of 3:10 a.m.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has urged passengers affected by the disruption to avoid traveling to the airport until further notice. The carrier said updates on revised schedules and flight operations would be available through its official website and communication channels.

The disruption comes amid broader concerns over civilian safety following the Riyadh airport attack, which killed two Bangladeshi nationals and injured several others, according to Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry.

Bangladesh condemned the incident and said its mission in Riyadh was coordinating with Saudi authorities to obtain information about the victims and arrange necessary assistance.

Dhaka also called for an end to attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure, urging all parties to protect civilian lives and pursue a peaceful resolution through diplomacy.