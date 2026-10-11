Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 94 Of 116 Russian Drones Launched Against Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“Overnight on October 11 (from 18:00 on October 10), the enemy attacked with 116 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (95 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodiya-type decoy drones, launched from the directions of Oryol, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea,” the statement said.

The aerial attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 on October 11, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 94 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (74 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and UAVs of other types.

Hits by 10 UAVs were recorded at seven locations, while debris from downed drones fell at nine locations.

The attack is ongoing, with around 10 enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace, the Air Force warned.

update: 221 clashes on front line over past day, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sector

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down some of the ballistic missiles used by Russian forces to attack Kyiv during the day on October 10.