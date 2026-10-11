Partisans Destroy Locomotive In Russia's Voronezh Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ATESH reported the operation on its Telegram channel.

"ATESH agents destroyed a 2TE116U freight locomotive near the railway station in Lisky, in Russia's Voronezh region. The locomotive sustained damage that prevents it from returning to service without a major overhaul," the statement said.

The Lisky railway hub is a major artery along the main southern railway route, through which trains travel from the Volga region, the Urals, and Siberia toward Valuyki.

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The Russian military command uses this route to continuously transport heavy armored vehicles, fuel, and tons of ammunition to its forces assaulting Ukrainian positions on the Kupiansk front.

"Given the shortage of serviceable locomotives, this is causing delays to trains carrying military cargo and disruptions to the schedule of supplies reaching the front," ATESH noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, agents of the ATESH partisan movement disabled a communications tower equipped with an electronic warfare system near the village of Pidhirne in the Rossoshansky District of Russia's Voronezh region.

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