Russian Attacks In Kyiv Region Leave Four People Injured Over Past Day, 37 Sites Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region with strike drones. Civilian facilities, people's homes, and energy infrastructure are being targeted. Over the past 24 hours, four people have been injured in the region. Damage has been recorded at a total of 37 sites,” the statement said.

In Bucha district, 11 sites were damaged: four private houses, two warehouse buildings, a retail establishment, the grounds of an enterprise, and infrastructure facilities. One person was injured.

In Obukhiv district, 18 sites were damaged: 12 private houses, an apartment building, a passenger car, an industrial building, and infrastructure facilities. Two people were injured.

Russian guided bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 20, injures 32

In Boryspil district, five sites were damaged: a private house, a private solar power plant, two passenger cars, and an infrastructure facility. One person was injured.

In Vyshhorod district, a passenger car was damaged.

In Bila Tserkva district, a private house was damaged.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, mobile shelters are being installed at railway stations in the Kyiv region in response to Russian attacks.

Illustrative photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.