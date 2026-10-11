Russian Evening Attack On Kirovohrad Region Leaves Nine Private Homes Damaged
"As a result of the enemy's evening attack, nine private residential properties were damaged in Mala Vyska," the statement said.
A special commission is working at the scene, conducting a detailed inspection and documenting the damage. Relevant services have also been mobilized to help residents deal with the aftermath of the attack as quickly as possible.Read also: Russian attacks in Kyiv region leave four people injured over past day, 37 sites damaged
As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 7, Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Oleksandriia. Two people were reported killed and three injured.
Damage to residential buildings and social infrastructure was also recorded in Oleksandriia, Pryiutivka, and Svitlovodsk in the Kirovohrad region following the Russian attack on October 7.
Photo: Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration
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