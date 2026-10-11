Russian Evening Attack On Kirovohrad Region Leaves Nine Private Homes Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"As a result of the enemy's evening attack, nine private residential properties were damaged in Mala Vyska," the statement said.

A special commission is working at the scene, conducting a detailed inspection and documenting the damage. Relevant services have also been mobilized to help residents deal with the aftermath of the attack as quickly as possible.

Russian attacks in Kyiv region leave four people injured over past day, 37 sites damaged

As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 7, Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Oleksandriia. Two people were reported killed and three injured.

Damage to residential buildings and social infrastructure was also recorded in Oleksandriia, Pryiutivka, and Svitlovodsk in the Kirovohrad region following the Russian attack on October 7.

Photo: Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration