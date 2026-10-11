13-Year-Old Boy Injured In Russian Attack Dies In Rivne Region
"For almost 24 hours, doctors fought for the life of the 13-year-old boy. Throughout that time, people prayed and hoped for a miracle, believing the child could be saved," the statement said.
Despite the medical team's efforts, the boy died. His funeral will take place on October 11 in the village of Buda.
Tarhonskyi expressed his condolences to the child's family and loved ones.Read also: Russian evening attack on Kirovohrad region leaves nine private homes damaged
The previous day, he had also reported that eight people in total sought medical assistance following a Russian Shahed drone attack on the Rivne region. Most of them sustained shrapnel wounds. Twelve-year-old Khrystyna was taken to the city of Rivne, while doctors fought to save the life of 13-year-old Maksym.
Preliminary estimates indicate that around 20 private residential properties were damaged, along with retail and restaurant facilities. Three residential buildings sustained significant damage, including damage to roofs, windows, and doors.
As Ukrinform previously reported, a large family was injured in a Russian attack in the Rivne region on October 9.
Photo: Pixabay
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment