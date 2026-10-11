13-Year-Old Boy Injured In Russian Attack Dies In Rivne Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Hryhorii Tarhonskyi, head of the Rokytne settlement council, stated this on Facebook.

"For almost 24 hours, doctors fought for the life of the 13-year-old boy. Throughout that time, people prayed and hoped for a miracle, believing the child could be saved," the statement said.

Despite the medical team's efforts, the boy died. His funeral will take place on October 11 in the village of Buda.

Tarhonskyi expressed his condolences to the child's family and loved ones.

Russian evening attack on Kirovohrad region leaves nine private homes damaged

The previous day, he had also reported that eight people in total sought medical assistance following a Russian Shahed drone attack on the Rivne region. Most of them sustained shrapnel wounds. Twelve-year-old Khrystyna was taken to the city of Rivne, while doctors fought to save the life of 13-year-old Maksym.

Preliminary estimates indicate that around 20 private residential properties were damaged, along with retail and restaurant facilities. Three residential buildings sustained significant damage, including damage to roofs, windows, and doors.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a large family was injured in a Russian attack in the Rivne region on October 9.

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