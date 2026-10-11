Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Russian Repair Unit, Supply Depots, And Troop Concentration Areas
"Yesterday and overnight into October 11, 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck several military targets belonging to Russian occupying forces in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, a Russian army repair unit was hit near Chystiakove in Donetsk region. In addition, enemy logistics and supply depots were struck near Makiivka in Donetsk region and Horodyshche in Luhansk region," the statement said.Read also: Ukraine's Alpha unit hits 26 Russian air defense systems, neutralizes over 7,600 troops in September
The General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces struck areas where Russian troops were concentrated near Purdіvka, Lysychansk, and Irmino in the Luhansk region.
As Ukrinform previously reported, 221 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invading forces were recorded along the front line over the previous 24 hours. The Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions were the hottest sectors.
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