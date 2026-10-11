Russian Drone Hits Ambulance In Sumy Region, Injuring Two Medical Workers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported the incident on Telegram.

"At around 05:00, an emergency medical team was responding to a call in the Svеса community. On the way, in the territory of the Yampil community, the vehicle was struck by a Russian drone," the statement said.

The medical workers managed to get out of the damaged vehicle on their own. Despite the threat of a follow-up strike, their colleagues quickly arrived at the scene and evacuated the team.

13-year-old boy injured in Russian attack dies in Rivne region

According to the regional administration, the 44-year-old driver and the 59-year-old paramedic who were in the ambulance are currently receiving medical care. Their injuries are preliminarily assessed as minor.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces shelled 19 settlements in the Sumy region on October 9, injuring civilians.

Photo: Regional Military Administration