Trump Floats Idea Of Renaming Atlantic Or Pacific Ocean

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US President Donald Trump is considering renaming either the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean the "Trump Ocean" or the "Ocean of Americas" before leaving office.

"We need an ocean. So I was thinking about changing the name of the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean. We'll call it the 'Trump Ocean' or the 'Oceans of America.' Something like that. We need to do it before I leave office," Trump said while addressing supporters in Tennessee. He added that the country also needed a major river, although he had no intention of renaming the Mississippi River, saying he liked its current name.

Donald Trump also reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz could be renamed the "Trump Strait."

In his rally remarks Saturday, Trump said he would not change the name of the Hudson River, which runs through his home state of New York and is named for explorer Henry Hudson.

The president added that he would not change the name of the Mississippi River, which helps set the Western boundary of Tennessee, adding that he has a particular affinity for the state because of his election outcomes.

Earlier, the US president signed executive orders seeking to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and Lake Ontario as Lake America. The orders changed how the federal government refers to these geographical features and how they appear on federal maps. However, Trump's successors could reverse the changes by signing new executive orders.