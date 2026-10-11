Macron's Approval Rating Falls To Record Low Of 15%

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

French President Emmanuel Macron's approval rating has fallen to a record low of 15% since he took office in 2017, according to a poll conducted by Ipsos BVA-CESI for the newspaper La Tribune Dimanche.

The previous record low recorded by Ipsos BVA-CESI was 16% in September.

The decline comes amid growing concerns among the French public over the country's economic situation. The survey found that 70% of respondents were worried about their personal financial situation. Key concerns include purchasing power, the future of the social protection system, public debt, and the budget deficit.

Another poll conducted in September showed that only 18% of French respondents considered Emmanuel Macron a good president.

Meanwhile, the performance of French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu received a positive assessment from 22% of respondents, while 69% expressed a negative opinion of his work as head of government.

Analysts also examined public attitudes toward potential candidates in France's 2027 presidential election. Jordan Bardella, leader of the National Rally party, remains the leading candidate in terms of public support.