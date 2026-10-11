US Fighter Jet Strikes Cargo Ship In Gulf Of Oman, CENTCOM Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The US military has struck a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman that allegedly attempted to breach the naval blockade against Iran.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), a US fighter jet used precision-guided munitions to strike the stern of the Panama-flagged cargo ship M/V Ocean Molica, also known as Arika Sun, disabling its propulsion system.

No crew members were injured in the attack.

According to the command, the large cargo vessel had departed from an Iranian port and was attempting to transit regional waters.

CENTCOM also reported that since the blockade against Iran was reinstated in mid-July, US forces have disabled four commercial vessels and redirected another 135 ships.

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Sunday that a tanker caught fire after being struck on its port side by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC said late Saturday that an oil supertanker had struck a naval mine and exploded while attempting to leave the strait through an unauthorized route.