Arab League Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Arab League has condemned ongoing attacks by supporters of Yemen's Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, against Saudi Arabia, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law.

The organization made the statement in an official declaration.

"The Arab League strongly condemns the Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia. Repeated strikes on civilian aviation facilities represent a step toward an extremely dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international law," the statement reads.

The Arab League also stressed that it considers Saudi Arabia's security "an integral part of the collective security of Arab countries."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said Washington was maintaining contacts with Yemen's Houthi movement, Ansar Allah.

"We have contacts with the Houthis, and we'll see what happens next. But what they did was very bad," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington while commenting on the strikes against Saudi Arabia. He was returning to the White House from Tennessee.

"That attack was terrible," the US president added, expressing the view that Saudi Arabia had the right to defend itself in such circumstances.

According to Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation, at least 12 people were killed and another 309 injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. One US citizen was among those killed.

Image: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters via Council on Foreign Affairs