Flash Flood Destroys Dozens of Homes in Central Nepal
(MENAFN) A flash flood in Nepal’s central Gorkha district swept away an estimated 35 to 40 houses early Sunday, damaging bridges, infrastructure and nearby settlements as authorities launched emergency rescue and evacuation operations.
The flooding occurred along the Budhi Gandaki River, affecting the Chumnubri and Dharche rural municipalities. Homes, bridges and facilities connected to a hydropower project were reportedly destroyed, while rising water levels inundated populated areas and threatened additional properties.
Home Minister Sudan Gurung confirmed that the flood had also washed away a bridge connecting Nyakchet with Philim Bazaar in Chumnubri-3, disrupting an important local route.
Emergency response teams were mobilized as the river continued to rise. Helicopters were deployed to assist with rescue efforts, deliver relief supplies and evacuate residents from areas considered at risk.
Personnel from Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force joined local authorities in responding to the disaster. Rescue teams were working to reach affected communities, assess the damage and support residents whose homes and access routes had been destroyed.
Authorities have yet to establish the full scale of the destruction or determine the precise cause of the flooding. Initial findings, however, suggest that a landslide may have contributed to the incident.
Gorkha Chief District Officer Dharmendra Kumar Mishra said preliminary reports indicated that a landslide had occurred above Siuribas. He added that no casualties had been reported at the time of the initial assessment.
With the situation remaining dangerous, officials were using loudspeakers to warn people living near the riverbanks and urge them to relocate to safer areas. The warnings were intended to reduce the risk to residents as water levels continued to rise and further flooding remained a concern.
Authorities are continuing rescue and relief operations while monitoring conditions in the affected communities. Further assessments are expected to clarify the extent of the damage and whether additional evacuations will be necessary.
The flooding occurred along the Budhi Gandaki River, affecting the Chumnubri and Dharche rural municipalities. Homes, bridges and facilities connected to a hydropower project were reportedly destroyed, while rising water levels inundated populated areas and threatened additional properties.
Home Minister Sudan Gurung confirmed that the flood had also washed away a bridge connecting Nyakchet with Philim Bazaar in Chumnubri-3, disrupting an important local route.
Emergency response teams were mobilized as the river continued to rise. Helicopters were deployed to assist with rescue efforts, deliver relief supplies and evacuate residents from areas considered at risk.
Personnel from Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force joined local authorities in responding to the disaster. Rescue teams were working to reach affected communities, assess the damage and support residents whose homes and access routes had been destroyed.
Authorities have yet to establish the full scale of the destruction or determine the precise cause of the flooding. Initial findings, however, suggest that a landslide may have contributed to the incident.
Gorkha Chief District Officer Dharmendra Kumar Mishra said preliminary reports indicated that a landslide had occurred above Siuribas. He added that no casualties had been reported at the time of the initial assessment.
With the situation remaining dangerous, officials were using loudspeakers to warn people living near the riverbanks and urge them to relocate to safer areas. The warnings were intended to reduce the risk to residents as water levels continued to rise and further flooding remained a concern.
Authorities are continuing rescue and relief operations while monitoring conditions in the affected communities. Further assessments are expected to clarify the extent of the damage and whether additional evacuations will be necessary.
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