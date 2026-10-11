Kamal Haasan Says Amitabh Bachchan Can Make 'Deviyon Aur Sajjano' Sound Like A Blockbuster

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor-politician Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt yet witty birthday wish for megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

He celebrated his iconic voice, distinctive mannerisms, and unparalleled screen presence as the Bollywood legend turned 84 on Sunday. Taking to social media, Kamal highlighted how Bachchan has made even the simplest gestures memorable. He also praised his deep baritone, dramatic pauses, and expressive raised eyebrow.

“He made the baritone iconic, the pause dramatic, and the raised eyebrow a plot twist. Amit Ji can make even a simple 'Deviyon aur Sajjano' sound like a blockbuster opening. The man has always been in a league of his own. Happy Birthday, Angry Young Man! @SrBachchan,” Kamal wrote.

He also shared a throwback photograph featuring his witty exchange with Big B from one of their projects. The two actors can be seen enacting a scene in the picture.

Kamal and Amitabh have shared screen space in two notable films over the years. Their first collaboration was in the 1985 Hindi action drama“Geraftaar,” directed by Prayag Raaj. The two actors portrayed estranged brothers, Karan and Kishan Kumar Khanna, respectively. The film also featured Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, bringing three of Indian cinema's biggest stars together.

The duo also reunited on screen in Nag Ashwin's 2024 science-fiction epic“Kalki 2898 AD.” While Bachchan played the immortal warrior Ashwatthama, Haasan essayed the antagonist Supreme Yaskin. The two are set to share screen space again in the film's upcoming sequel,“Kalki 2898 AD Part 2.”

Amitabh Bachchan marked his 84th birthday on October 11, prompting an outpouring of wishes from members of the film fraternity. Actors Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty were among the celebrities who took to social media to convey their greetings to the legendary star and celebrate his enduring impact on Indian cinema.