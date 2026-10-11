Navratri 2026 Food Guide: 7 Easy Vrat Snacks You Can Carry To The Office

Observing a Navratri fast during a busy workday can be challenging without the right food options. By preparing simple and delicious snacks like sabudana khichdi, roasted makhana, and fruit, you can easily manage your fasting routine at the office.

Navratri is a time of devotion, celebration and fasting for millions of people across India. However, observing a fast while managing office meetings, deadlines and a busy work schedule can be challenging. Skipping meals or relying on limited food options throughout the day may leave you feeling tired and hungry at work.

The good news is that you do not have to compromise on convenience while following your Navratri fasting routine. With a little preparation, you can carry simple, delicious and filling snacks to the office that fit your fasting preferences.

From traditional sabudana preparations to refreshing fruit bowls, here are seven easy Navratri fasting snacks that are convenient to pack and enjoy during a busy workday.

Sabudana khichdi is a popular fasting dish made with tapioca pearls, roasted peanuts, potatoes and mild spices. It is a convenient option for those looking for a satisfying snack that can double as a light meal.

Prepare it at home using sendha namak (rock salt) and ingredients permitted under your fasting traditions. Pack it in an airtight container and carry a spoon so you can enjoy it during a short office break.

Packing tip: Allow the khichdi to cool slightly before closing the container to prevent excess moisture from building up.

Roasted makhana is one of the easiest snacks to carry to work during Navratri. Lightweight and crunchy, fox nuts can be roasted at home with a little ghee, sendha namak and permitted spices for extra flavour.

You can prepare a batch in advance and divide it into small portions for convenient snacking between meetings. Unlike snacks that require elaborate preparation, roasted makhana can be ready in just a few minutes.

Packing tip: Store makhana in a dry, airtight container to help retain its crunch throughout the day.

A colourful bowl of fresh fruits is a refreshing choice for people observing Navratri fasts. Apples, bananas, papaya, pomegranate and pears are convenient options that can be combined according to your taste and availability.

Fruits provide water, fibre and essential nutrients, making them a useful addition to your fasting routine. You can also carry a banana or an apple separately if you prefer a snack that requires almost no preparation.

Packing tip: Use a leak-proof container and keep cut fruits refrigerated until you are ready to leave for work. If refrigeration is unavailable, carry whole fruits instead.

If you prefer something crispy and flavourful, sabudana tikki is worth adding to your office snack box. Made with soaked sabudana, mashed potatoes, crushed peanuts and permitted seasonings, these patties are easy to prepare at home.

Shallow-fry the tikkis using a small amount of ghee or another suitable cooking fat. Let them cool slightly before packing, and carry a fasting-friendly chutney separately if desired.

Packing tip: Use a container lined with a paper towel to absorb excess oil and help prevent the tikkis from becoming soggy.

A small portion of roasted peanuts, almonds, walnuts, cashews and raisins can be a practical snack for a hectic workday. Nuts provide fats, protein and other nutrients that can help make a snack more satisfying.

You can prepare individual portions at home and keep them in small containers or reusable snack pouches. This option is particularly convenient when you have back-to-back meetings and little time for a proper break.

Packing tip: Keep portions moderate, as nuts and dry fruits are energy-dense. Check that the ingredients you choose are permitted under your family's Navratri fasting rules.

6. Kuttu or Singhara Atta Cheela

Kuttu (buckwheat) and singhara (water chestnut) flour are commonly used in fasting recipes. A simple cheela prepared with the flour allowed under your fasting tradition, water, mashed potato and suitable seasonings can make a convenient savoury snack.

Cook the cheela thoroughly and allow it to cool slightly before placing it in a lunchbox. You can prepare it in the morning or make it the previous evening and refrigerate it promptly.

Packing tip: Carry the cheela in a separate compartment and pair it with a suitable chutney or plain yoghurt if dairy products are part of your fasting diet.

Sweet potatoes are a versatile option for Navratri fasting and can be prepared with minimal effort. Boil or roast a sweet potato, cut it into bite-sized pieces and season it with sendha namak, lemon juice and fasting-friendly spices.

This simple snack offers carbohydrates and fibre and can help provide energy during a busy workday. It is also easy to customise with ingredients that suit your personal fasting preferences.

Packing tip: Pack the sweet potato in a clean, sealed container and refrigerate it until you leave. Keep it cool during your commute and avoid leaving it at room temperature for extended periods.

Tips for Managing Navratri Fasting During Office Hours

A little planning can make fasting more manageable when you have a demanding work schedule.



Prepare snacks in advance: Wash fruits, roast makhana and portion out nuts the night before to save time in the morning.

Stay hydrated: Carry a water bottle and drink water regularly, provided your fasting routine allows it.

Avoid long gaps without food: Plan snack breaks around your meetings instead of waiting until you feel exhausted or extremely hungry.

Follow your fasting traditions: Ingredients and preparation methods vary between households. Check whether salt, spices, flour, dairy products and other ingredients are permitted under your chosen fasting rules. Pack food safely: Use clean, sealed containers and an insulated lunch bag with ice packs for perishable foods. Refrigerate cooked snacks promptly.

Observing Navratri fasts while working in an office does not have to mean sacrificing convenience or flavour. Sabudana khichdi, roasted makhana, fresh fruits, sabudana tikki, nuts, fasting-friendly cheela and sweet potato chaat are seven practical options to consider for your workday snack box.

By preparing your snacks ahead of time, carrying suitable portions and staying hydrated, you can make your fasting routine easier to manage during office hours. Choose foods that match your fasting traditions, dietary needs and schedule, so you can observe the festival without unnecessary stress.