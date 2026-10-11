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Seminar On Workplace Safety In Southern Red Sea Region


Date: 2026-10-11 05:00:21

(MENAFN- APO Group)


The National Confederation of Eritrean Workers branch in the Southern Red Sea Region, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch, conducted a seminar on workplace safety for workers of the Marine Products Corporation of Eritrea in the port city of Assab on 8 October.

The experts who conducted the seminar provided briefings on workplace safety and health, occupational safety concepts, and labor management.

Mr. Husein Khalid, head of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers in the region, gave a detailed briefing on the rights and obligations of employers and workers in ensuring occupational safety and health. He also said that the objective of the seminar was to enhance employers' understanding of labor administration and promote development through the formulation of workplace safety and health policies.

Mr. Ali Isa, manager of the Assab branch of the Marine Products Corporation of Eritrea, commended the efforts of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers and its partners. He called for the continuation of the program, noting its importance to employers and workers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

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APO Group

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