Bank Holidays During Navratri, Durga Puja: Will Banks Stay Open From October 12 To 18? Check The Full List Here!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Planning a bank visit soon? You must check the bank holiday list for next week in advance. We break down exactly which days banks will function and where they will remain closed from October 12 to 18.

Customers planning a bank visit next week in October must note the holiday dates. Bank holidays in India change from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India decides these closure days based on national holidays, local festivals, and state-level celebrations.

Banks will function normally across all regions from October 12 to October 17 Saturday, as per the Reserve Bank of India holiday list. However, banks in Agartala, Tripura will remain closed on October 17 for Maha Saptami. Bank branches will stay closed on October 18 since it is a Sunday.

You must know the bank holiday dates in advance. You might need to visit the branch directly for cash withdrawals, cheque deposits, loan document submissions, or account updates. You cannot finish these tasks if you go on a holiday. You should always confirm the working status of your local branch before stepping out. Internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to work normally even when branches remain closed. However, cheque clearances and specific branch services might face delays due to the holidays.

Banks will observe state-wise holidays in the later part of October due to various festivals. Banks in Chennai and several other cities will remain closed on October 19 for Durga Puja, Maha Navami, and Ayudha Puja. Many regions will observe a holiday on October 20 for Dussehra, Vijayadashami, and Ayudha Puja. Banks will not operate in cities like Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram on October 21.

Authorities have announced a holiday in Gangtok, Sikkim on October 22 and 23 for Durga Puja. These holidays do not apply uniformly across the country, so you must check your specific city list. Banks will remain closed in places like Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar on October 26 for Lakshmi Puja and other state events. Banks in Shimla will shut down for the Karva Chauth festival on October 29.

Some publications show conflicting information about bank holidays on October 31 for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday. You should check the official Reserve Bank of India holiday list for your specific state or city before visiting the bank on that date. Festival holidays differ in every state. You should never assume your local bank is open just by looking at another city's holiday list.

You should finish your direct branch work well before the holidays begin. You must plan your last-minute cash transfers, cheque submissions, and loan paperwork in advance. You can easily use internet banking or mobile banking for regular transactions. You should not assume that all services will work the same way during holidays. You must check your bank's official notice and the Reserve Bank of India holiday list before visiting the branch. This simple step will help you avoid unnecessary travel and save your time.