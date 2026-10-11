No Degree Required! Google Deepmind Offers Engineers Up To Rs 10.9 Crore, Viral Job Post Sparks Debate

Engineers are being sought by Google DeepMind for a job that could pay up to $1.1 million, which is about Rs 10.9 crore. People are interested in the job because the company says it doesn't care about the amount of education as much as it cares about how people think and solve problems.

The job opening is with Polaris, a new group whose goal is to create ways to test and rate AI code agents. People have also asked if degrees are really as important as practical skills when applying for jobs at top tech companies because of the job posting.

Google DeepMind said in its post on X that the work was about making advanced testing tools for AI coding bots. Engineers would also be able to test new designs and share their findings with the world.

It said in the ad that the team was looking for people based on their thinking and building skills, not their job title or experience. Tamay Besiroglu, a Google worker, shared the story and drew attention to the pay.

“We're hiring exceptional engineers to join the team. No degree required. All we care about is you being smart and able to solve hard problems," Besiroglu wrote, adding that total compensation ranges from $550,000 to $1.1 million.

The pay range and the lack of a degree requirement led users to discuss whether employers should focus more on what candidates can do than on their educational background.

We're hiring exceptional engineers to join the team.

No degree required. All we care about is you being smart and able to solve hard problems.

Total comp is $550k-$1.1M (job ad says something else, but ignore that).

- Tamay Besiroglu (@tamaybes) October 10, 2026

However, there were people who expressed their approval of the method, stating that the ability to tackle challenging problems ought to be more important than a degree. Some others saw the job as evidence that brilliant individuals might find employment that paid well even if they did not take the traditional academic path through their education.

On the other hand, not everyone was convinced that the job that was being advertized was indeed available. In response to a question on the wage information, a user wrote, "Is the job ad genuinely false, or are you merely substantiating the "equity" number here? What causes that to occur if the former is the case?"Besiroglu replied,“Numbers are accurate, but merely doesn't report equity."