20 YEARS OF THE SWISS JORDANIAN BUSINESS CLUB: CELEBRATING STRONG ECONOMIC TIES BETWEEN SWITZERLAND AND JORDAN

MENAFN - Amman Net)– The Swiss Jordanian Business Club (SJBC) marked its 20anniversary on Thursday evening, celebrating two decades of fostering economic relations, business partnerships and exchanges between Switzerland and Jordan.

The anniversary was celebrated during a dinner at Romero Restaurant in Amman, bringing together over 80 guests, including ministers, ambassadors, members of the Club, business leaders, company owners, and representatives from various sectors and industries.

The evening featured welcome remarks by H.E. Mr. Adnan Talhouni, President of the Swiss Jordanian Business Club, and H.E. Emilija Georgieva, Ambassador of Switzerland to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, reflecting on the Club's journey since its establishment and the longstanding economic partnership between the two countries.

“Switzerland and Jordan share a special bond. Both of our nations have earned a reputation as pillars of stability and key centers for diplomatic engagement, initiatives and leadership. Economically, Switzerland and Jordan have a lot to offer to each other: Jordan boasts a highly educated workforce, unmatched resilience, a strong drive for innovation and a strategic gateway to the Middle East. While Switzerland brings world-class research and development, excellent connectivity and unparalleled quality standards”, stated Ambassador Emilija Georgieva.

Established in 2006, with the support of the Embassy of Switzerland, the SJBC was created as an initiative of businesspeople with the ambition of further strengthening economic ties between Switzerland and Jordan.

Over the past 20 years, the Club has served as an important platform connecting the Swiss and Jordanian business communities, facilitating dialogue, partnerships and access to relevant institutions, while encouraging new trade and investment opportunities. Its activities have also contributed to promoting broader social and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Switzerland and Jordan enjoy longstanding economic relations, supported by the presence and engagement of Swiss companies operating across a range of sectors in Jordan.

Bilateral trade between Switzerland and Jordan reached approximately CHF 850 million in 2025, reflecting the strength and potential of the economic partnership between the two countries. Swiss companies are active in Jordan across a diverse range of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, tourism and hospitality, bringing investment, expertise, innovation and high-quality standards to the Jordanian market. Building on this strong foundation, both countries see further potential to deepen economic ties, expand business-to-business cooperation and explore new opportunities for trade and investment.

As it enters its third decade, the Club aims to build on this foundation and continue serving as a bridge between the private sectors of Switzerland and Jordan, creating opportunities for stronger commercial cooperation and new partnerships.

The anniversary evening concluded with a dinner and special entertainment by Jordanian musical artist Jeena Haddadin, as well as a raffle offering participants the chance to win a round-trip ticket with Royal Jordanian. The event was celebrated by members and partners in celebration of two decades of Swiss Jordanian business relations.









