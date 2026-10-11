Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan Wins Gold At South Asian Travel Awards
The recognition came amid competition from hospitality businesses across six South Asian countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
The hotel was recognized for campaigns combining marketing with sustainability, community engagement, and innovative guest experiences.
One initiative, RRR (Reduce. Reuse. Revive.), repurposed 3,688 single-use plastic bottles into a Christmas tree to promote environmental awareness. The hotel also organized community-focused activities under its Giving for Good program, including blood donation drives, cleanliness initiatives, and support for Mojar School and Odommo Bangladesh Foundation.
Another initiative, Bring People Together, focused on encouraging social connections and shared experiences.
The hotel's rooftop dining destination, BEAST by MK, also featured in its promotional portfolio with a Passport Menu offering culinary experiences inspired by international destinations.
Karthi VK, general manager of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, said the award recognized the team's efforts to integrate sustainability, community support, and creativity into its marketing activities.
The achievement highlights Bangladesh's presence in South Asia's hospitality industry, where hotels increasingly use experience-driven campaigns to engage guests and strengthen community relationships.
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