Pakistan Says It Seeks No Arms Race With India, Vows To Maintain Nuclear Deterrence

Tahir Andrabi, Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, made the remarks during the United Nations General Assembly's First Committee debate on disarmament and international security on October 9. He said Islamabad opposed an arms race in South Asia but would preserve its ability to respond to what it considers threats from India's expanding military capabilities.

Referring to the military confrontation between the two countries in May 2025, Andrabi described India's actions as an“unprovoked” attack and said Pakistan had demonstrated its defensive capabilities in response. These characterizations reflect Pakistan's account of the confrontation, which India has disputed.

Andrabi also accused India of incorporating the possibility of future military strikes against Pakistan into its security policy. He warned that the assumption that a limited conventional conflict could be contained between two nuclear-armed states was dangerous. He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to maintaining what it calls“Full Spectrum Deterrence” within its framework of“Credible Minimum Deterrence.”

The Pakistani envoy said Islamabad remained open to dialogue on outstanding disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir, and reiterated its proposal for a regional strategic restraint regime. He also expressed concern about the weakening of global arms-control arrangements, nuclear modernisation and the risks posed by artificial intelligence in military systems.

Relations between India and Pakistan remain strained by longstanding disputes over Kashmir, cross-border security allegations and military competition. Both countries possess nuclear weapons, making crisis management and communication between them important to regional stability. Formal talks on nuclear and conventional confidence-building measures have been stalled since 2012, according to Chatham House.

Andrabi's remarks underline Islamabad's stated preference for diplomacy while maintaining its deterrence posture. India has separately defended its security policies and warned against the use of nuclear threats as a tool of statecraft, highlighting the continuing disagreement between the two neighbours over regional security and deterrence.