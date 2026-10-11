'CJP Won't Back Down': Abhijeet Dipke Heads Home After Release To Attend Grandmother's Last Rites

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Hours after being released by a Delhi court, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said that he is heading to his hometown in Maharashtra to attend the last rites of his grandmother who passed away on Saturday, while asserting that he and his colleagues "will neither back down nor be intimidated".

In a post on X, Dipke said: "Heading back to my village to be with my family during this moment of grief."

He added that CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka will address a press conference in Delhi.

"The CJP will neither back down nor be intimidated. October 10 will go down as the beginning of the end of this dictatorship," Dipke stated.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had refuted Dipke's mother's claims that he was not informed of his grandmother's death while being in detention at the national capital.

"The information regarding the demise of Abhijeet's grandmother was promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity. He was also informed of the scheduled funeral time and offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds, however he denied to avail the same," Delhi Police said in a post on X.

Earlier on Sunday, the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court in New Delhi placed 'maintaining peace and good behaviour' as a condition for releasing the CJP leaders, police said.

Previously, CJP's legal affairs head Ratna Singh had confirmed that the outfit's leaders were released by the SEM court after they were placed under preventive arrest by the Delhi Police.

In a post on X, Delhi Police said: "Preventive arrest u/s 126/170 BNSS of Sh. Abhijeet Dipke, Sh. Ashutosh Ranka and Sh. Saurav Das was done on 10.10.2026. All due legal procedures were followed, and they were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt on 11.10.2026."

"A bail bond as Surety Bond of Rs 50,000/- was filled for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, and they were released by the SEM Court," it added.

The three CJP leaders were detained on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as they arrived in the national capital to protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

This came against the backdrop of the CJP's planned demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.