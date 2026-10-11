Indian Railways Throws Open 3,584 Jobs For Young Graduates

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Indian Railways has announced 3,548 graduate-level vacancies for jobs under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC–Graduate), which provide opportunities for graduates to work across different functional areas of railway operations and administration, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The recruitment through Centralised Employment Notification issued by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) covers four categories of posts, including Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, Goods Train Manager, Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist, and Senior Clerk Cum Typist. These positions offer career opportunities across commercial services, train operations, accounts and administration, supporting the efficient functioning of railway services across the country, the statement said.

Of the total 3,548 vacancies, as many as 2,750 are for Goods Train Manager, followed by 371 for Senior Clerk Cum Typist, 300 for Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist, and 127 for Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor.

The posts offer initial basic pay under the Seventh Central Pay Commission. Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor carries an initial basic pay of Rs 35,400 per month at Pay Level 6, while the other three categories carry an initial basic pay of Rs 29,200 per month at Pay Level 5. Applicable allowances and service conditions will be governed by the relevant rules.

The online application process commenced on October 8, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until 11:59 p.m. on November 6. The last date for payment of the examination fee is November 8, while the application modification window is scheduled from November 9 to 18 November.

Candidates must possess a degree from a recognised university or its equivalent and fulfil the prescribed post-specific eligibility conditions. The notified age limit is 18-33 years as on January 1, 2027, with applicable age relaxations for eligible categories under the prescribed rules.

The selection process comprises a first-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), a second-stage CBT, followed by document verification and medical examination, as applicable. The recruitment framework also provides applicable reservation and age-relaxation benefits, along with scribe assistance and compensatory time for eligible candidates with disabilities, in accordance with the prescribed provisions.

Another provision under CEN No. 06/2026 is the dispensation of the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) for the posts of Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist and Senior Clerk Cum Typist. Candidates are nevertheless expected to possess basic computer and typing proficiency, which will be assessed after joining, as specified in the notification, the statement said.

Candidates can access the detailed notification, vacancy distribution, eligibility criteria and recruitment updates through the official Railway Recruitment Boards website: