Three UAE companies honored with GCC Industrial Excellence Award at Made in GCC 2026
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, 9 October 2026: The United Arab Emirates (UAE), represented by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, concluded its participation in the 57th meeting of the GCC Industrial Cooperation Committee and the 12th meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Standardization Affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The Kingdom of Bahrain hosted the meetings, which formed part of the U’E’s efforts to strengthen GCC industrial integration, build supply chains, improve the competitiveness of Gulf industries, and support the use of advanced technology and artificial intelligence in industry.
Integrated industrial relations
His Excellency Dr Sultan Al Jaber said that, in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership, the country is committed to strengthening relations with GCC countries and supporting GCC industrial integration. The aim is to build more interconnected and resilient supply chains and improve product quality and competitiveness. These efforts support the G’C’s position on the global advanced manufacturing map and the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and artificial intelligence across industries, particularly as the global industrial sector transforms.
His Excellency said the’UAE’s participation in the GCC ministerial committee meetings reflects a national approach that strengthens integration and cooperation and turns them into investment opportunities that support growth and expansion.
He added that Made in GCC 2026 gave more than 23 UAE companies the opportunity to showcase their industrial and technological capabilities, form new partnerships in the GCC industrial ecosystem.
His Excellency noted that UAE national industrial companies stand out for their technological capabilities and are supported by the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the Make it in the Emirates platform. That support includes enablers, incentives, financial solutions and a supportive business environment, and positions the UAE as a regional and global hub for advanced technology industries.
His Excellency invited GCC industrial companies to take part in the sixth edition of Make it in the Emirates, which runs from 3 to 6 May 2027 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. He highlighted opportunities for GCC companies to secure deals and partnerships, exchange expertise, and benefit from the industrial opportunities the UAE offers investors, entrepreneurs and innovators.
UAE participation
His Excellency Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry, and senior Ministry officials took part in the GCC ministerial committee meetings and the inaugural Made in GCC Forum & Exhibition 2026. The forum ran from 6 to 8 October at Exhibition World Bahrain under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain. His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, visited the UAE pavilion, where he viewed national industrial products and capabilities that reflect the growth, diversity and technological advancement of the UAE’s industrial sector. More than 23 UAE companies from a range of industrial and technology sectors took part in the exhibition, and three were honored with the GCC Industrial Excellence Award.
The U’E’s participation in the GCC meetings and exhibition formed part of the Mini’try’s efforts to strengthen GCC industrial integration and supply chain resilience, and to support the role of advanced technology and artificial intelligence in making Gulf industry more competitive regionally and globally.
Industrial partnership announcements
UAE and GCC entities announced several partnership agreements and memoranda of understanding at the forum. These included a UAE-Saudi partnership between Enercap by Apex Energy in the UAE and Al Sharif Group in Saudi Arabia. The partnership aims to expand energy storage and management solutions in Saudi Arabia, supporting energy applications across power grids, commercial and industrial sectors, data centers, the residential sector and electric vehicle charging stations.
EKTIFA and Encyclo Trade W.L.L also announced a memorandum of understanding to improve access for Gulf food and health products to the Bahraini market. It has an annual value of AED 2.5 million and supports Gulf-manufactured products and widens healthy food options for consumers.
Panel discussions and workshops
The UAE also took part in several panel discussions and workshops. Topics included GCC policies on access to global markets; financing mechanisms and strategic industrial partnerships; brand expansion into global markets; GCC supply chain resilience; GCC industrial integration and self-sufficiency; green and sustainable manufacturing; smart factories and industrial innovation; industrial infrastructure and economic zones; GCC workforce development; and the next generation of Gulf industry.
The UAE also shared its experience in a country-experience session t“tled “From the UAE to the World: Empowering National Brands to Grow and Expand G”obally.”
The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology also hosted a discussion session on energy in the industrial sector, including energy storage solutions powered by clean electricity systems, which are a key pillar of the UAE’s plans to advance industrial development and improve energy efficiency, alongside digital manufacturing and AI-enabled infrastructure.
UAE companies honored
Three UAE companies were honored with the GCC Industrial Excellence Award 2026.
HALCON, a leading UAE company that develops and manufactures smart weapon systems and advanced robotic solutions, with integrated capabilities from design to manufacturing, was honored in the Large Factories Category.
IMMENSA, a UAE company that specializes in additive manufacturing and digital inventories for industrial parts, using 3D printing and digital technologies, was honored in the Medium Factories Category.
Quantum Pharma, a UAE company that manufactures healthcare and personal care products, was honored in the Small Factories Category. It supports local manufacturing and reduces reliance on imported healthcare products.
The participation of UAE companies in the forum and exhibition showed the role of the private sector in strengthening GCC industrial cooperation. It also gave UAE industrial companies opportunities to form partnerships, expand into markets and supply chains, and showcase their industrial capabilities and advanced industrial model.
Strong industrial performance
The U’E’s industrial sector plays a key role in strengthening the cou’try’s competitiveness, attracting GCC investment and enabling partnerships. T’e UAE’s industrial exports reached AED 260 billion in 2025, including AED 92 billion in medium- and high-technology exports.
The National In-Country Value (ICV) Program has also redirected more than AED 473 billion into the UAE economy since its launch. This supports the growth of local companies, strengthens supply chain resilience, and reinforces the UAE’s position as a GCC and global manufacturing hub, with benefits for investment and opportunities for further expansion.
The Kingdom of Bahrain hosted the meetings, which formed part of the U’E’s efforts to strengthen GCC industrial integration, build supply chains, improve the competitiveness of Gulf industries, and support the use of advanced technology and artificial intelligence in industry.
Integrated industrial relations
His Excellency Dr Sultan Al Jaber said that, in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership, the country is committed to strengthening relations with GCC countries and supporting GCC industrial integration. The aim is to build more interconnected and resilient supply chains and improve product quality and competitiveness. These efforts support the G’C’s position on the global advanced manufacturing map and the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and artificial intelligence across industries, particularly as the global industrial sector transforms.
His Excellency said the’UAE’s participation in the GCC ministerial committee meetings reflects a national approach that strengthens integration and cooperation and turns them into investment opportunities that support growth and expansion.
He added that Made in GCC 2026 gave more than 23 UAE companies the opportunity to showcase their industrial and technological capabilities, form new partnerships in the GCC industrial ecosystem.
His Excellency noted that UAE national industrial companies stand out for their technological capabilities and are supported by the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the Make it in the Emirates platform. That support includes enablers, incentives, financial solutions and a supportive business environment, and positions the UAE as a regional and global hub for advanced technology industries.
His Excellency invited GCC industrial companies to take part in the sixth edition of Make it in the Emirates, which runs from 3 to 6 May 2027 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. He highlighted opportunities for GCC companies to secure deals and partnerships, exchange expertise, and benefit from the industrial opportunities the UAE offers investors, entrepreneurs and innovators.
UAE participation
His Excellency Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry, and senior Ministry officials took part in the GCC ministerial committee meetings and the inaugural Made in GCC Forum & Exhibition 2026. The forum ran from 6 to 8 October at Exhibition World Bahrain under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain. His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, visited the UAE pavilion, where he viewed national industrial products and capabilities that reflect the growth, diversity and technological advancement of the UAE’s industrial sector. More than 23 UAE companies from a range of industrial and technology sectors took part in the exhibition, and three were honored with the GCC Industrial Excellence Award.
The U’E’s participation in the GCC meetings and exhibition formed part of the Mini’try’s efforts to strengthen GCC industrial integration and supply chain resilience, and to support the role of advanced technology and artificial intelligence in making Gulf industry more competitive regionally and globally.
Industrial partnership announcements
UAE and GCC entities announced several partnership agreements and memoranda of understanding at the forum. These included a UAE-Saudi partnership between Enercap by Apex Energy in the UAE and Al Sharif Group in Saudi Arabia. The partnership aims to expand energy storage and management solutions in Saudi Arabia, supporting energy applications across power grids, commercial and industrial sectors, data centers, the residential sector and electric vehicle charging stations.
EKTIFA and Encyclo Trade W.L.L also announced a memorandum of understanding to improve access for Gulf food and health products to the Bahraini market. It has an annual value of AED 2.5 million and supports Gulf-manufactured products and widens healthy food options for consumers.
Panel discussions and workshops
The UAE also took part in several panel discussions and workshops. Topics included GCC policies on access to global markets; financing mechanisms and strategic industrial partnerships; brand expansion into global markets; GCC supply chain resilience; GCC industrial integration and self-sufficiency; green and sustainable manufacturing; smart factories and industrial innovation; industrial infrastructure and economic zones; GCC workforce development; and the next generation of Gulf industry.
The UAE also shared its experience in a country-experience session t“tled “From the UAE to the World: Empowering National Brands to Grow and Expand G”obally.”
The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology also hosted a discussion session on energy in the industrial sector, including energy storage solutions powered by clean electricity systems, which are a key pillar of the UAE’s plans to advance industrial development and improve energy efficiency, alongside digital manufacturing and AI-enabled infrastructure.
UAE companies honored
Three UAE companies were honored with the GCC Industrial Excellence Award 2026.
HALCON, a leading UAE company that develops and manufactures smart weapon systems and advanced robotic solutions, with integrated capabilities from design to manufacturing, was honored in the Large Factories Category.
IMMENSA, a UAE company that specializes in additive manufacturing and digital inventories for industrial parts, using 3D printing and digital technologies, was honored in the Medium Factories Category.
Quantum Pharma, a UAE company that manufactures healthcare and personal care products, was honored in the Small Factories Category. It supports local manufacturing and reduces reliance on imported healthcare products.
The participation of UAE companies in the forum and exhibition showed the role of the private sector in strengthening GCC industrial cooperation. It also gave UAE industrial companies opportunities to form partnerships, expand into markets and supply chains, and showcase their industrial capabilities and advanced industrial model.
Strong industrial performance
The U’E’s industrial sector plays a key role in strengthening the cou’try’s competitiveness, attracting GCC investment and enabling partnerships. T’e UAE’s industrial exports reached AED 260 billion in 2025, including AED 92 billion in medium- and high-technology exports.
The National In-Country Value (ICV) Program has also redirected more than AED 473 billion into the UAE economy since its launch. This supports the growth of local companies, strengthens supply chain resilience, and reinforces the UAE’s position as a GCC and global manufacturing hub, with benefits for investment and opportunities for further expansion.
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