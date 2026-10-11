RTA Wins First Dubai-It Award In Government Sector, Sheikh Hamdan Announces
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) He says the transport department embodies Dubai's speed and quality
- By: Supreeta Balasubramanian
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced that the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has won the Dubai-it award in the government institution category.
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