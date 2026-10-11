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RTA Wins First Dubai-It Award In Government Sector, Sheikh Hamdan Announces

RTA Wins First Dubai-It Award In Government Sector, Sheikh Hamdan Announces


Date: 2026-10-11 04:19:42

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) He says the transport department embodies Dubai's speed and quality
    By: Supreeta Balasubramanian

    Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced that the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has won the Dubai-it award in the government institution category.

    MENAFN11102026000049011007ID1111790125



Khaleej Times

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